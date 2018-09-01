 

GUARDA ROBBY KRIEGER DEI DOORS UNIRSI AGLI ALICE IN CHAINS PER ESEGUIRE “ROOSTER”

 
Tags: ,
di
1 settembre 2018
 

Ospite davvero speciale quello che è salito sul palco degli Alice In Chains nella loro data all’ Hollywood Palladium a L.A. Stiamo parlando di Robby Krieger dei Doors che si è unito alla storica band di Seattle per suonare, insieme a loro, il classico “Rooster”.

Il cantante William DuVall ancora non ci crede: “I still can’t believe it actually happened..and it was a tremendous honor to share the stage with him tonight”.

Yes, that’s Robby Krieger of THE DOORS jamming onstage w/ us at the Hollywood Palladium tonight. And, yes, he is playing one of my @framuswarwickofficial Talisman guitars (which he told me he loved). And, no, I still can’t believe it actually happened. Robby Krieger is one of my absolute heroes – a rocker with the heart of a jazzman. He introduced Coltrane/Ravi Shankar-style improvisation to rock guitar while also being a great pop songwriter for the Doors. Robby wrote some of their biggest hits, including “Light My Fire,” which was the first song he EVER wrote (talk about comin’ in hot), and “Love Me Two Times.” He’s a truly great all-around musician and it was a tremendous honor to share the stage with him tonight. 📷: @inautonomy #aliceinchains #tour2018 #robbykrieger #thedoors

Un post condiviso da William DuVall (@williamduvallofficial) in data:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Ascolta “Bee-Sting”, il ...
    A essere sinceri non ci aveva fatto impazzire il loro ultimo lavoro, ma siamo sempre contenti di trovare nuova musica targata Wombats. In ...

    Dylan Mondegreen pubblica il nuovo ...
    Notizie belle e brutte arrivano da Oslo, in particolare da Dylan Mondegreen (Børge Sildnes). L’artista norvegese ci annuncia che la ...

    Ascolta “Going Down ...
    In Svezia si avvicinano le elezioni. Il prossimo 9 settembre infatti il popolo svedese sarà chiamato ad eleggere i nuovi membri del ...

    Ascolta “The ...
    Anticipazione ricca di fascino, suggestioni oscure e intensità chitarristica. Stiamo parlando di “The Unspoiled”, il nuovo ...

    Esce il 9 novembre il nuovo album ...
    Dovremo attendere il 9 novembre per avere tra le mani “Simulation Theory”, il nuovo album dei Muse, l’ottavo della loro ...
    I più visualizzati
    14 agosto 2018

    I Say Sue Me a Milano in novembre
    I Say Sue Me, dopo aver presentato nei giorni scorsi un nuovo singolo, “Just Joking Around”, hanno annunciato anche le date del loro tour autunnale in Europa. La band indie-pop sudcoreana passerà anche per il nostro paese per ...
    18 agosto 2018

    Ecco “Storm”, il primo singolo dei Beauty In Chaos, nuovo progetto con membri di The Offspring, The Cure, The Mission, Body Count, Van Halen
    “Storm”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, è il primo singolo dei Beauty In Chaos: si tratta di un nuovo progetto, che coinvolge numerosi musicisti di notevole fama. Tra loro troviamo Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Simon Gallup (The Cure), ...
    15 agosto 2018

    6 date italiane, in acustico, per Jesse Malin a novembre
    Lunga e ricca di soddisfazioni la discografia di Jesse Malin, cantautore statunitense che spesso è stato accostato ad eroi come Bruce Springsteen o Ryan Adams (che produsse il suo primo album nel 2003). Il cantante di New York arriva in Italia, ...
    24 agosto 2018

    Interpol – Marauder
    L’arrivo di un nuovo album di una grande band come gli Interpol crea parecchie aspettative e il timore che la vena creativa  si sia esaurita, come è capitato a tante band in passato, è sempre presente. Il fatto poi di aver reclutato come ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     