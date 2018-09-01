GUARDA ROBBY KRIEGER DEI DOORS UNIRSI AGLI ALICE IN CHAINS PER ESEGUIRE “ROOSTER”

Ospite davvero speciale quello che è salito sul palco degli Alice In Chains nella loro data all’ Hollywood Palladium a L.A. Stiamo parlando di Robby Krieger dei Doors che si è unito alla storica band di Seattle per suonare, insieme a loro, il classico “Rooster”.

Il cantante William DuVall ancora non ci crede: “I still can’t believe it actually happened..and it was a tremendous honor to share the stage with him tonight”.