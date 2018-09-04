 

ELIZABETH FRASER HA SUONATO IN UN LOCALE A LONDRA PER 40 FORTUNATE PERSONE

 
Tags: ,
di
4 settembre 2018
 

Elizabeth Fraser, storica voce di Cocteau Twins e This Mortail Coil, è apparsa a sorpresa ieri sera sul palco di un piccolo locale di Soho, Londra, per una intima esibizione.

Di fronte a 40 fortunati invitati la cantante ha eseguito 5 brani, definiti dai presenti come old folk songs, accompagnata in una di queste da John Grant.

All’evento, organizzato dall’organizzazione The Society of the Golden Slippers, erano presenti come spettatori anche Tracey Thorn e Ben Watt ovvero gli Everything But the Girl.

La Thorn ha così twittato:

e anche Ben Watt:

Macchinette fotografiche non erano ammesse alla serata anche se la The Society of the Golden Slippers promette presto foto dell’incredibile serata.

Abbandonati i Cocteau Twins nel 1997 la Fraser ha centellinato le apparizioni dal vivo. Nel 2012 ha suonato per la prima volta in solo al Meltdown Festival di Londra, primo concerto in circa 14 anni.

    Articoli correlati

    No related posts.

     
    Recenti

    Jehnny Beth (Savages) sarà attrice ...
    Jehnny Beth, voce e leader delle Savages, sarà attrice nel nuovo film francese “Un Amour Impossible” della regista Catherine ...

    TRACK: Holy Drone – Sinking ...
    Ci stiamo appassionando sempre più agli Holy Drone, lo dobbiamo ammettere. Il loro psycho-shoegaze che prende tanto dal grunge quanto dal ...

    Ultimo tour di Ozzy Osbourne: una ...
    Ozzy Osbourne chiude la sua cinquantennale carriera con un ultimo tour che passerà anche dall’Italia: il “No More Tours ...

    Michael Stipe abbandona Instagram

    In una recente intervista con BBC Newsnight, Michael Stipe ha dichiarato la sua intenzione di voler chiudere il suo profilo Instagram e, ...

    Si sciolgono gli Arcane Roots

    Nei giorni scorsi gli Arcane Roots hanno annunciato il loro scioglimento: la band alt-rock di Kingston Upon Thames, che ha già realizzato ...
    I più visualizzati
    14 agosto 2018

    I Say Sue Me a Milano in novembre
    I Say Sue Me, dopo aver presentato nei giorni scorsi un nuovo singolo, “Just Joking Around”, hanno annunciato anche le date del loro tour autunnale in Europa. La band indie-pop sudcoreana passerà anche per il nostro paese per ...
    18 agosto 2018

    Ecco “Storm”, il primo singolo dei Beauty In Chaos, nuovo progetto con membri di The Offspring, The Cure, The Mission, Body Count, Van Halen
    “Storm”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, è il primo singolo dei Beauty In Chaos: si tratta di un nuovo progetto, che coinvolge numerosi musicisti di notevole fama. Tra loro troviamo Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Simon Gallup (The Cure), ...
    15 agosto 2018

    6 date italiane, in acustico, per Jesse Malin a novembre
    Lunga e ricca di soddisfazioni la discografia di Jesse Malin, cantautore statunitense che spesso è stato accostato ad eroi come Bruce Springsteen o Ryan Adams (che produsse il suo primo album nel 2003). Il cantante di New York arriva in Italia, ...
    24 agosto 2018

    Interpol – Marauder
    L’arrivo di un nuovo album di una grande band come gli Interpol crea parecchie aspettative e il timore che la vena creativa  si sia esaurita, come è capitato a tante band in passato, è sempre presente. Il fatto poi di aver reclutato come ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     