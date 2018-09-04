ELIZABETH FRASER HA SUONATO IN UN LOCALE A LONDRA PER 40 FORTUNATE PERSONE

Elizabeth Fraser, storica voce di Cocteau Twins e This Mortail Coil, è apparsa a sorpresa ieri sera sul palco di un piccolo locale di Soho, Londra, per una intima esibizione.

Di fronte a 40 fortunati invitati la cantante ha eseguito 5 brani, definiti dai presenti come old folk songs, accompagnata in una di queste da John Grant.

All’evento, organizzato dall’organizzazione The Society of the Golden Slippers, erano presenti come spettatori anche Tracey Thorn e Ben Watt ovvero gli Everything But the Girl.

La Thorn ha così twittato:

Well it's been quite a day. Just seen Liz Fraser do a little tiny gig in Soho. John Grant guesting on one song. No big deal. 😮 — Tracey Thorn (@tracey_thorn) 3 settembre 2018

e anche Ben Watt:

Just saw Liz Fraser casually sing five old folk songs like it was no big deal, with John Grant joining in on harmonies, all in front of 40 people in a hot room in Soho thanks to @GoldenSlippers7. Still can’t believe it happened. — Ben Watt (@ben_watt) 3 settembre 2018

Macchinette fotografiche non erano ammesse alla serata anche se la The Society of the Golden Slippers promette presto foto dell’incredibile serata.

Abbandonati i Cocteau Twins nel 1997 la Fraser ha centellinato le apparizioni dal vivo. Nel 2012 ha suonato per la prima volta in solo al Meltdown Festival di Londra, primo concerto in circa 14 anni.

So, Elizabeth Fraser and John Grant just duetted at @GoldenSlippers7 and we all cried. #heaven — Jen Roberts (@JenRoberts) 3 settembre 2018