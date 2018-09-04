 

THOM YORKE: “SUSPIRIA (MUSIC FOR THE LUCA GUADAGNINO FILM)” ESCE AD OTTOBRE

 
4 settembre 2018
 

Dopo aver rivelato dei brevi passaggi strumentali di “Suspirium” in due trailer, oggi esce l’intero brano e arriva la conferma: l’album di Thom Yorke “Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film)” esce il 26 ottobre su XL Recordings.

“Suspiria” è una raccolta di 25 composizioni originali scritte da Thom Yorke per la rivisitazione di Luca Guadagnino del film horror del 1977 diretto da Dario Argento. L’album è un mix di partitura strumentale, brani interstiziali, interludi e canzoni con strutture più tradizionali in cui è presente la voce di Thom, come “Unmade”, “Has Ended” e “Suspirium”, il primo singolo il cui tema ricorre in tutto il film.

La composizione della colonna sonora di un film horror ha presentato a Thom nuove sfide e opportunità, e “Suspiria” si distingue dagli altri suoi lavori. Ci sono ballate piano e voce, pezzi Krautrock con synth modulari ispirati dall’ambientazione del film nella Berlino del 1977, stratificazioni vocali e melodie che incutono terrore. Desiderio malinconia si combinano per creare un incantesimo musicale caotico ma coeso.

“Suspiria” è stato scritto e arrangiato da Thom Yorke, registrato e prodotto da Thom e Sam Petts-Davies. Hanno partecipato alla realizzazione dell’album anche la London Contemporary Orchestra and Choir, Noah Yorke alla batteria in “Has Ended” e “Volk”, e Pasha Mansurov al flauto in “Suspirium”.

Il primo estratto è “Suspirium” svelato con il video animato di Ruff Mercy:

“Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film)” sarà disponibile in doppio vinile rosa, doppio CD e digitale.

Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film)
2-LP Vinyl Track Listing:

A
A Storm That Took Everything
The Hooks
Suspirium
Belongings Thrown in a River
Has Ended
Klemperer Walks
Open Again

B
Sabbath Incantation
The Inevitable Pull
Olga’s Destruction (Volk Tape)
The Conjuring of Anke
A Light Green
Unmade
The Jumps

C
Volk
The Universe is Indifferent
The Balance of Things
A Soft Hand Across your Face
Suspirium Finale

D
A Choir of One
Synthesizer Speaks
The Room of Compartments
An Audition
Voiceless Terror
The Epilogue

THOM YORKE
Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film)
2-CD Track Listing:

CD1
A Storm That Took Everything
The Hooks
Suspirium
Belongings Thrown in a River
Has Ended
Klemperer Walks
Open Again
Sabbath Incantation
The Inevitable Pull
Olga’s Destruction (Volk tape)
The Conjuring of Anke
A Light Green
Unmade
The Jumps

CD2
Volk
The Universe is Indifferent
The Balance of Things
A Soft Hand Across your Face
Suspirium Finale
A Choir of One
Synthesizer Speaks
The Room of Compartments
An Audition
Voiceless Terror
The Epilogue

    Ultimi commenti

