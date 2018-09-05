KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD RISTAMPANO IN VINILE I PRIMI 4 DISCHI

I King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard ristamperanno in vinile il loro primi dischi.
La Flightless si occuperà di ripubblicare “12 Bar Bruise” (2012), “Eyes Like the Sky” (2013), “Float Along—Fill Your Lungs” (2013) e “Oddments” (2014) ai quali si aggiunge anche “Willoughby’s Beach EP” (2011) mini-album che segnò il debutto della band australiana.
Ogni vinile avrà un differente colore e una nuova copertina. Saranno disponibili special edition (solo 5.000 copie) ed edizioni standard in vendita dal 2 novembre:
‼️REISSUES CONFIRMED‼️ We are extremely excited to announce that our first 5 albums will be reissued on 12” vinyl for the first time this year with re-imagined artwork, packaging, liner notes and wax colours via @flightlessrecords Special edition Pre-order goes live Friday 14th September, 2018 @ 9am AEST. FLT-001R: 12 Bar Bruise ‘Muckraker Edition’ limited to 5000 copies worldwide. FLT-005R: Eyes Like The Sky ‘Gun Smoke Edition’ limited to 5000 copies worldwide. FLT-006R: Float Along – Fill Your Lungs ‘Kale & Banana Smoothie Edition’ limited to 5000 copies worldwide. FLT-009R: Oddments ‘Hot Wax Edition’ limited to 5000 copies worldwide. FLT-040: Willoughby’s Beach EP ‘Ocean Death 12” Edition’ limited to 5000 copies worldwide. There will also be standard editions in stores worldwide from November 2nd, 2018. 🌏 R.I.P Bootlegs.
Nel 2017 i King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard avevano pubblicato 5 dischi l’ultimo in ordite tempo l’ottimo “Gumboot Soup” (leggi la recensione).