CHE CI CREDIATE O MENO…STA PER USCIRE UN NUOVO ALBUM (DI COVER) DI TY SEGALL!

Nuovo album per Ty Segall, il quarto, bene o male, in questo 2018, visto che il suo “Freedom’s Goblin” è uscito a gennaio, poi c’è stato il disco con White Fence in luglio e abbiamo avuto anche il piacere di vedere il ritorno dei “suoi” GOGGS.

Il nuovo lavoro sarà un disco di cover. “Fudge Sandwich” è atteso il 26 ottobre via In The Red.

Ecco la scaletta:

01 Lowrider (War)

02 I’m a Man (Spencer Davis Group)

03 Isolation (John Lennon)

04 Hit It and Quit it (Funkadelic)

05 Class War (The Dils)

06 The Loner (Neil Young)

07 Pretty Miss Titty (Gong)

08 Archangel Thunderbird (Amon Düül II)

09 Rotten to the Core (Rudimentary Peni)

10 St. Stephen (Grateful Dead)

11 Slowboat (Sparks)