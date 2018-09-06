IN ARRIVO UN RICCO BOX CHIAMATO “R.E.M. AT THE BBC”

IN ARRIVO UN RICCO BOX CHIAMATO “R.E.M. AT THE BBC”

Nel giorno in cui i fan dei Metallica gioiscono per il box celebrativo di “…And Justice For All”, ecco che anche quelli dei R.E.M. possono esultare, visto l’annuncio del box “R.E.M. at the BBC”, atteso in vari formati, da quello digitale passando per , 2-CD, 2-LP e un Super Deluxe 8-CD/1-DVD box set.

Il disco è la raccolta dei vari passaggi che i R.E.M. hanno fatto alla BBC e nel programma dello storico John Peel. Tra un concerto a Nottingham del 1984 e una comparsata del 2008 a Radio 1 Live Lounge, sicuramente molto gradito sarà l’intero set della band a Glastonbury nel 1999.

Il pre-order è già attivo qui.

Ecco la tracklist completa dell’edizione più ricca:

R.E.M. – R.E.M. at the BBC Track List

Disc 1 – Sessions

Into The Night, BBC Radio 1, 13 March 1991

1. “World Leader Pretend”

2. “Fretless”

3. “Half A World Away”

4. “Radio Song”

5. “Losing My Religion”

6. “Love Is All Around”

John Peel Studio Session, 25 October 1998

7. “Walk Unafraid”

8. “Daysleeper”

9. “Lotus”

10. “At My Most Beautiful”

Mark and Lard, BBC Radio 1, 15 October 2003

11. “Bad Day”

12. “Orange Crush”

Drivetime, BBC Radio 2, 15 October 2003

13. “Man On The Moon”

14. “Imitation Of Life”

Radio 1 Live Lounge, 26 March 2008

15. “Supernatural Superserious”

16. “Munich”

Disc 2- Sessions

BBC Radio 1 Session, 25 October 1998

1. “Introduction”

2. “Losing My Religion”

3. “New Test Leper”

4. “Lotus”

5. “Parakeet”

6. “Electrolite”

7. “Perfect Circle”

8. “The Apologist”

9. “Daysleeper”

10. “Country Feedback”

11. “At My Most Beautiful”

12. “Walk Unafraid”

13. “Man On The Moon”

Disc 3 (58:49) – Live Broadcasts

Rock City, Nottingham, 21 November 1984

1. “Second Guessing”

2. “Hyena”

3. “Talk About The Passion”

4. “West Of The Fields”

5. “(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville”

6. “Auctioneer (Another Engine)”

7. “So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)”

8. “Old Man Kensey”

9. “Gardening At Night”

10. “9-9/Hey Diddle Diddle/Feeling Gravitys Pull”

11. “Windout”

12. “Driver 8 3:25”

13. “Pretty Persuasion”

14. “Radio Free Europe”

15. “Wendell Gee”

16. “Carnival Of Sorts (Boxcars)”

Disc 4 – Live Broadcasts

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

1. “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?”

2. “Crush With Eyeliner”

3. “Drive”

4. “Turn You Inside Out”

5. “Try Not To Breathe”

6. “I Took Your Name”

7. “Undertow”

8. “Bang And Blame”

9. “I Don’t Sleep I Dream”

10. “Strange Currencies”

11. “Revolution”

12. “Tongue”

Disc 5 – Live Broadcasts

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

1. “Man On The Moon”

2. “Country Feedback”

3. “Half A World Away”

4. “Losing My Religion”

5. “Pop Song 89”

6. “Finest Worksong”

7. “Get Up”

8. “Star 69”

9. “Let Me In”

10. “Everybody Hurts”

11. “Fall On Me”

12. “Departure”

13. “Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”

Disc 6 – Live Broadcasts

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

1. “Lotus”

2. “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?”

3. “So Fast, So Numb”

4. “The Apologist”

5. “Fall On Me”

6. “Daysleeper”

7. “The Wake-Up Bomb”

8. “The One I Love”

9. “Sweetness Follows”

10. “At My Most Beautiful”

Disc 7 – Live Broadcasts

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

1. “Losing My Religion”

2. “Everybody Hurts”

3. “Walk Unafraid”

4. “Star 69”

5. “Finest Worksong”

6. “Man On The Moon”

7. “Why Not Smile”

8. “Crush With Eyeliner”

9. “Tongue”

10. “Cuyahoga”

11. “Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”

Disc 8 – Live Broadcasts

St. James’ Church, London Radio 2, 15 September 2004

1. “Intro”

2. “So Fast, So Numb”

3. “Boy In The Well”

4. “I Wanted To Be Wrong”

5. “E-Bow The Letter” (with Thom Yorke)

6. “Around The Sun”

7. “Aftermath”

8. “Losing My Religion”

9. “Walk Unafraid”

10. “Leaving New York”

11. “Imitation Of Life”

12. “Man On The Moon”

Disc 9 (DVD) – Television Broadcasts

Accelerating Backwards

“Moon River”

“Pretty Persuasion”

“Pop Song 89”

“Orange Crush”

“Losing My Religion”

“Half A World Away”

“Crush With Eyeliner”

“Man On The Moon”

“Daysleeper”

“Imitation Of Life”

“So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)”

“All The Way To Reno (You’re Gonna Be A Star)”

“Leaving New York”

Later… with Jools Holland Presents R.E.M.

“Intro”

“Losing My Religion”

“Lotus”

“New Test Leper”

“Daysleeper”

“Electrolite”

“At My Most Beautiful”

“The Apologist”

“Country Feedback”

“Parakeet”

“So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)”

“Walk Unafraid”

“Man On The Moon”

“The Passenger”

Bonus Videos

“I’ve Been High”

“Nightswimming”

“Bad Day”