KURT VILE ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “BOTTLE IT IN”. ASCOLTA IL NUOVO SINGOLO.

Si concludono le lunghe settimane di speculazione, ora che i dettagli sul nuovo album di Kurt Vile possono essere svelati: “Bottle It In” uscirà il 12 ottobre su Matador Records.

L’annuncio di oggi è accompagnato dalla pubblicazione di un nuovo brano intitolato “Bassackwards” che segue il primo singolo “Loading Zones”:

Kurt partirà in autunno per un lunghissimo tour mondiale con la sua band The Violators (Rob Laakso, Kyle Spence e Jesse Trbovich). Inizierà da Amburgo il 12 ottobre e continuerà per tutta l’Europa (Italia non prevista per il momento), prima di arrivare nel Regno Unito, con due serate consecutive allo Shepherd’s Bush Empire di Londra il 6 e 7 novembre.

“Bottle It In” tracklist:

1. Loading Zones

2. Hysteria

3. Yeah Bones

4. Bassackwards

5. One Trick Ponies

6. Rollin With The Flow (Charlie Rich cover)

7. Check Baby

8. Bottle It In

9. Mutinies

10. Come Again

11. Cold Was The Wind

12. Skinny Mini

13. (bottle back)