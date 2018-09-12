 

L'ETICHETTA MOM + POP CELEBRA I SUOI 10 ANNI CON UNA RICCA COMPILATION

 
12 settembre 2018
 

10 anni vanno festeggiati nel migliore dei modi e la Mom + Pop ha intenzione di farlo. Per prima cosa ecco segnata una serata al Brooklyn Steel il 22 ottobre che vedrà protagonisti Courtney Barnett, Alice Merton, Sleigh Bells,Sunflower Bean, Neon Indian, Tom Morello.
Ma non finisce qui. Chi non potrà andare in America si potrà consolare con ’10 Years of Mom+Pop’ che il 23 novembre vedrà la luce nell’ambito del Record Store Day Black Friday. 3 LP divisi in cover, rarità e classici. Da notare che l’etichetta ristamperà anche in formato picture disc anche alcuni album “classici”.

Ecco la tracklist e una rarità di Sleigh Bells intitolata “Holly”. Già attivo il pre-order QUI.

LP1 – Covers
1. Lucius—Ghosting
2. Sunflower Bean—Infinity Guitars
3. FIDLAR—Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
4. Andrew Bird—The Crown Salesman
5. Tokyo Police Club—Since You’ve Been Gone
6. Lady Lamb—Come Save Me
7. Ashe—No Roots
8. Joshua Radin—13
9. Freelance Whales—Don’t Just Sit There
10. An Horse—Help I’m Alive
11. Bayonne—Lost Dreamers

LP2 – Rarities
1. Courtney Barnett—Small Talk
2. Metric—Breathing Underwater (Mahogany Session)
3. Neon Indian—Annie (Martin Rev Remix)
4. Sleigh Bells—Holly
5. Polica—Come Find Me
6. Alice Merton—Back To Berlin
7. Tom Morello ft. Serj Tanian and Attlas—A Higher Frequency
8. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion—Foot Face
9. Ingird Michaelson—Giving Up
10. Jagwar Ma—Another Dub In The Sun (Live from Dark Mofo)
11. MNDR—Passional Attraction

LP3 – Greatest Hits
1. Flume—Never Be Like You
2. Neon Indian—Polish Girl
3. Metric—Help I’m Alive
4. Jai Wolf—Indian Summer
5. Alina Baraz—Electric (feat. Khalid)
6. Sleigh Bells—Rill Rill
7. Courtney Barnett—Avant Gardener
8. Jagwar Ma—Come Save Me
9. Tash Sultana—Jungle
10. Alice Merton—No Roots
11. Lucius—Turn It Around
12. Ingrid Michaelson—Girls Chase Boys

