THE MOLOCHS

Tracklist

1. To Kick In A Lover’s Door

2. I Wanna Say To You

3. A Little Glimpse Of Death

4. Shadow Of A Girl

5. Flowers In The Spring

6. Pages Of Your Journal

7. First Time I Saw You

8. And She’s Sleeping Now

9. Too Lost in Love

10. Wade In The Water

11. (She Glows)

12. All The Things That Happen To Me