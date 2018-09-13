 

JACK WHITE: IN ARRIVO UN LIVE EP E UN DOCUMENTARIO

 
Tags: , , ,
di
13 settembre 2018
 

Jack White realizzerà il prossimo 21 settembre, via Amazon, un nuovo live EP e un documentario, chiamato “Kneeling At The Anthem D.C.”.

Il musicista nativo di Detroit ha portato il suo Boarding House Reach tour a Washington, D.C. nei mesi scorsi e con lui c’era anche il registra Emmett Malloy, già al lavoro con i White Stripes per il documentario live “Under The Great White Northern Lights” (2009).

Questo nuovo documentario ci fa vedere Jack White mentre esplora Washington, D.C. e in seguito si esibisce a sorpresa davanti agli studenti della Woodrow Wilson High School.

“Kneeling At The Anthem D.C.” EP Tracklist:
1. Corporation (Live)
2. Over And Over And Over (Live)
3. Blunderbuss (Live)
4. Ice Station Zebra (Live)
5. Connected By Love (Live)
6. Icky Thump (Live)

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Si chiama “Symbol” il ...
    Come vi abbiamo annunciato un mese fa, Adrianne Lenker dei Big Thief pubblicherà il suo nuovo album solista, “Abysskiss”, il ...

    A novembre il secondo album dei ...
    Iniziati come il progetto della tedesca Silvi Wersing, i Chorusgirl sono poi diventati una band vera e propria e hanno pubblicato il loro ...

    Terzo album per Jacco Gardner a ...
    A distanza di tre anni e mezzo dal suo sophomore “Hypnophobia”, Jacco Gardner sta per ritornare con un nuovo LP, ...

    Bedouine a Trento a novembre

    Come già annunciato durante il suo recente concerto dello scorso giugno alla Triennale di Milano, Bedouine ritornerà in Italia anche in ...

    L’etichetta Mom + Pop celebra ...
    10 anni vanno festeggiati nel migliore dei modi e la Mom + Pop ha intenzione di farlo. Per prima cosa ecco segnata una serata al Brooklyn ...
    I più visualizzati
    31 agosto 2018

    A novembre arrivano in Italia i Dead Meadow
    Jason Simon, Steve Kille e Juan Londono in arte sono i Dead Meadow, formazione stoner-rock americana nata ormai nel lontano 1998. 8 album all’attivo (l’ultimo “The Nothing They Need” è uscito proprio nel 2018) per questi ...
    14 agosto 2018

    I Say Sue Me a Milano in novembre
    I Say Sue Me, dopo aver presentato nei giorni scorsi un nuovo singolo, “Just Joking Around”, hanno annunciato anche le date del loro tour autunnale in Europa. La band indie-pop sudcoreana passerà anche per il nostro paese per ...
    18 agosto 2018

    Ecco “Storm”, il primo singolo dei Beauty In Chaos, nuovo progetto con membri di The Offspring, The Cure, The Mission, Body Count, Van Halen
    “Storm”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, è il primo singolo dei Beauty In Chaos: si tratta di un nuovo progetto, che coinvolge numerosi musicisti di notevole fama. Tra loro troviamo Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Simon Gallup (The Cure), ...
    15 agosto 2018

    6 date italiane, in acustico, per Jesse Malin a novembre
    Lunga e ricca di soddisfazioni la discografia di Jesse Malin, cantautore statunitense che spesso è stato accostato ad eroi come Bruce Springsteen o Ryan Adams (che produsse il suo primo album nel 2003). Il cantante di New York arriva in Italia, ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     