JACK WHITE: IN ARRIVO UN LIVE EP E UN DOCUMENTARIO

Jack White realizzerà il prossimo 21 settembre, via Amazon, un nuovo live EP e un documentario, chiamato “Kneeling At The Anthem D.C.”.

Il musicista nativo di Detroit ha portato il suo Boarding House Reach tour a Washington, D.C. nei mesi scorsi e con lui c’era anche il registra Emmett Malloy, già al lavoro con i White Stripes per il documentario live “Under The Great White Northern Lights” (2009).

Questo nuovo documentario ci fa vedere Jack White mentre esplora Washington, D.C. e in seguito si esibisce a sorpresa davanti agli studenti della Woodrow Wilson High School.

“Kneeling At The Anthem D.C.” EP Tracklist:

1. Corporation (Live)

2. Over And Over And Over (Live)

3. Blunderbuss (Live)

4. Ice Station Zebra (Live)

5. Connected By Love (Live)

6. Icky Thump (Live)