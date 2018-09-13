JACK WHITE: IN ARRIVO UN LIVE EP E UN DOCUMENTARIO

Jack White realizzerà il prossimo 21 settembre, via Amazon, un nuovo live EP e un documentario, chiamato “Kneeling At The Anthem D.C.”.
Il musicista nativo di Detroit ha portato il suo Boarding House Reach tour a Washington, D.C. nei mesi scorsi e con lui c’era anche il registra Emmett Malloy, già al lavoro con i White Stripes per il documentario live “Under The Great White Northern Lights” (2009).
Questo nuovo documentario ci fa vedere Jack White mentre esplora Washington, D.C. e in seguito si esibisce a sorpresa davanti agli studenti della Woodrow Wilson High School.
“Kneeling At The Anthem D.C.” EP Tracklist:
1. Corporation (Live)
2. Over And Over And Over (Live)
3. Blunderbuss (Live)
4. Ice Station Zebra (Live)
5. Connected By Love (Live)
6. Icky Thump (Live)