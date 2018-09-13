“SINCERITY IS SCARY” è IL NUOVO BRANO DEI 1975

Arriverà a fine novembre il nuovo album “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships”, ma intanto i 1975 non ci fanno mancare le anticipazioni. Dopo “Give Yourself A Try”, “Love It If We Made It” e “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” è il momento del brano “Sincerity Is Scary”. Anche in questo caso niente di speciale, ma, se non altro, l’eterogeneità dei nostri è ormai incontrollabile. In questo caso abbiamo un morbido R&B che si sporca di gospel/soul e venature quasi jazz. Tutto senza particolari guizzi. Diciamo che D’Angelo, giusto per fare un paragone, è tutt’altra scuola.

Ecco la tracklist:

01 The 1975

02 Give Yourself a Try

03 TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME

04 How to Draw / Petrichor

05 Love It If We Made It

06 Be My Mistake

07 Sincerity Is Scary

08 I Like America & America Likes Me

09 The Man Who Married a Robot / Love Theme

10 Inside Your Mind

11 It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You

12 Surrounded by Heads and Bodies

13 Mine

14 I Couldn’t Be More in Love

15 I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)