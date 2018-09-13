 

“SINCERITY IS SCARY” è IL NUOVO BRANO DEI 1975

 
Tags:
di
13 settembre 2018
 

Arriverà a fine novembre il nuovo album “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships”, ma intanto i 1975 non ci fanno mancare le anticipazioni. Dopo “Give Yourself A Try”, “Love It If We Made It” e “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” è il momento del brano “Sincerity Is Scary”. Anche in questo caso niente di speciale, ma, se non altro, l’eterogeneità dei nostri è ormai incontrollabile. In questo caso abbiamo un morbido R&B che si sporca di gospel/soul e venature quasi jazz. Tutto senza particolari guizzi. Diciamo che D’Angelo, giusto per fare un paragone, è tutt’altra scuola.

Ecco la tracklist:

01 The 1975
02 Give Yourself a Try
03 TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
04 How to Draw / Petrichor
05 Love It If We Made It
06 Be My Mistake
07 Sincerity Is Scary
08 I Like America & America Likes Me
09 The Man Who Married a Robot / Love Theme
10 Inside Your Mind
11 It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You
12 Surrounded by Heads and Bodies
13 Mine
14 I Couldn’t Be More in Love
15 I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Body Type: EP d’esordio a ...
    Le Body Type, di cui vi abbiamo parlato nei mesi scorsi nella nostra rubrica “Brand New”, annunciano oggi il loro primo EP: il ...

    “Swimming At Night” è ...
    Giusto poco tempo fa stavamo parlando di “Marble Skies” e ora siamo già qui a citare il nuovo EP in arrivo dai Django Django. ...

    Sono due i nuovi brani per i Toy in ...
    Sono due i nuovi brani che i Toy propongono in ascolto. Da domani saranno rintracciabili su un 12″. “The Willo” e ...

    “Mariners Apartment Complex” è ...
    Per dovere di cronaca riportiamo l’ennesima banalità plastificata di Lana Del Rey. Ecco “Mariners Apartment Complex”, che a breve ...

    Ecco il nuovo video di Jocelyn ...
    Quando un video viene introdotto da queste parole: “Dedicato alle audiocassette, alle sale giochi, alle merendine poco sane e molto ...
    I più visualizzati
    31 agosto 2018

    A novembre arrivano in Italia i Dead Meadow
    Jason Simon, Steve Kille e Juan Londono in arte sono i Dead Meadow, formazione stoner-rock americana nata ormai nel lontano 1998. 8 album all’attivo (l’ultimo “The Nothing They Need” è uscito proprio nel 2018) per questi ...
    14 agosto 2018

    I Say Sue Me a Milano in novembre
    I Say Sue Me, dopo aver presentato nei giorni scorsi un nuovo singolo, “Just Joking Around”, hanno annunciato anche le date del loro tour autunnale in Europa. La band indie-pop sudcoreana passerà anche per il nostro paese per ...
    18 agosto 2018

    Ecco “Storm”, il primo singolo dei Beauty In Chaos, nuovo progetto con membri di The Offspring, The Cure, The Mission, Body Count, Van Halen
    “Storm”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, è il primo singolo dei Beauty In Chaos: si tratta di un nuovo progetto, che coinvolge numerosi musicisti di notevole fama. Tra loro troviamo Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Simon Gallup (The Cure), ...
    15 agosto 2018

    6 date italiane, in acustico, per Jesse Malin a novembre
    Lunga e ricca di soddisfazioni la discografia di Jesse Malin, cantautore statunitense che spesso è stato accostato ad eroi come Bruce Springsteen o Ryan Adams (che produsse il suo primo album nel 2003). Il cantante di New York arriva in Italia, ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     