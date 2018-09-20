 

NOEL GALLAGHER ANNUNCIA IL SUO PRIMO LIBRO

 
Noel Gallagher ha annunciato la pubblicazione del suo primo libro dal titolo “Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don’t Know Where We’re Going)”.

In uscita a novembre “Any Road Will…” racconterà il recente tour dell’ex Oasis insieme ai suoi High Flying Birds e il ‘making of’ del disco “Who Built The Moon” (leggi la recensione).

Il libro sarà inoltre arricchitto da foto inedite della fotografa Sharon Latham.

