NOEL GALLAGHER ANNUNCIA IL SUO PRIMO LIBRO

Noel Gallagher ha annunciato la pubblicazione del suo primo libro dal titolo “Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don’t Know Where We’re Going)”.

In uscita a novembre “Any Road Will…” racconterà il recente tour dell’ex Oasis insieme ai suoi High Flying Birds e il ‘making of’ del disco “Who Built The Moon” (leggi la recensione).

Il libro sarà inoltre arricchitto da foto inedite della fotografa Sharon Latham.

Coming to you November 1st… 'ANY ROAD WILL GET US THERE (IF WE DON’T KNOW WHERE WE’RE GOING)’ tells the epic behind the scenes tales of NGHFB's biggest world tour to date in photos.

Pre-order the book here ▶ https://t.co/1wGTiP40gJ pic.twitter.com/ktIxwtMbsL

— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) 19 settembre 2018