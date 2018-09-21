A NOVEMBRE USCIRà UN RICCO BOX DI 4 CD SU CHRIS CORNELL

E’ atteso per novembre un box set postumo su Chris Cornell e la sua musica. Curato dalla moglie Vicky, così come da chi lo ha conosciuto e ha suonato con lui (compaiono note scritte da Kim Thayil e Matt Cameron, così come Tom Morello e Mike McCready), il box conterrà 64 brani che ripercorrono tutta la sua carriera, non solo da solist, ma anche con band come Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog e Audioslave. Notevoli anche i duetti con Yusuf/Cat Stevens e la figlia Toni.

Da notare subito ecco la cover di Prince di “Nothing Compares 2 U” e l’inedito “When Bad Does Good”.

Ecco la tracklist completa:

CD 1

01. Hunted Down [Soundgarden]

02. Kingdom of Come [Soundgarden]

03. Flower [Soundgarden]

04. All Your Lies [Soundgarden]

05. Loud Love [Soundgarden]

06. Hands All Over [Soundgarden]

07. Say Hello2 Heaven [Temple of the Dog]

08. Hunger Strike [Temple of the Dog]

09. Outshined [Soundgarden]

10. Rusty Cage [Soundgarden]

11. Seasons

12. Hey Baby (Land Of The New Rising Sun) [M.A.C.C.]

13. Black Hole Sun [Soundgarden]

14. Spoonman [Soundgarden]

15. Dusty [Soundgarden]

16. Burden In My Hand [Soundgarden]

CD 2

01. Sunshower

02. Sweet Euphoria

03. Can’t Change Me

04. Like A Stone [Audioslave]

05. Cochise [Audioslave]

06. Be Yourself [Audioslave]

07. Doesn’t Remind Me [Audioslave]

08. Revelations [Audioslave]

09. Shape Of Things To Come [Audioslave]

10. You Know My Name

11. Billie Jean

12. Long Gone (Rock Version)

13. Scream

14. Part Of Me (Steve Aoki Remix)

15. Ave Maria (with Eleven)

CD 3

01. Promise [Slash featuring Chris Cornell]

02. Whole Lotta Love [Santana featuring Chris Cornell]

03. Call Me A Dog (Live Acoustic)

04. Imagine (Live Acoustic)

05. I Am TheHighway (Live Acoustic)

06. The Keeper

07. Been Away Too Long [Soundgarden]

08. Live To Rise [Soundgarden]

09. Lies [Gabin with Chris Cornell & Ace]

10. Misery Chain [with Joy Williams]

11. Storm [Soundgarden]

12. Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart

13. Only These Words

14. Our Time In The Universe

15. ’Til The Sun Comes Back Around

16. Stay With Me Baby

17. The Promise

18. When Bad Does Good *

CD 4

0. Into The Void (Sealth) (Live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden]

02. Mind Riot (Live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden]

03. Nothing To Say (Live in Seattle) [Soundgarden]

04. Jesus Christ Pose (Live in Oakland) [Soundgarden]

05. Show Me How To Live (Live in Cuba) [Audioslave] *

06. Wide Awake (Live in Sweden) *

07. All Night Thing (Live in Sweden) *

08. Nothing Compares 2 U(Live at Sirius XM) *

09. One (Live at Beacon Theatre) *

10. Reach Down (Live at the Paramount) [Temple of the Dog] *

11. Stargazer (Live at the Paramount) [Temple of the Dog] *

12. Wild World (Live at Pantages Theatre) [Yusuf/Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell] *

13 .A Day In The Life (Live at the Royal Albert Hall) *

14. Redemption Song (Live at Beacon Theatre) [with Toni Cornell] *

15. Thank You (Live in Sweden) *

* = Previously unreleased material