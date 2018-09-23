BREAKING BAD: IN UN COFANETTO LA COLONNA SONORA PER CELEBRARE IL 10° ANNIVERSARIO DELLA SERIE

Quest’anno “Breaking Bad”, celebre serie TV crime creata e prodotta da Vince Gillian, festeggerà i 10 anni dalla prima messa in onda (prima puntata trasmessa negi States il 20 gennaio 2008).

Per celebrare tale ricorrenza è in arrivo un cofanetto di 5 LP contenente i brani utilizzati come colonna sonora.

La raccolta, che uscirà il 30 novembre su Music On Vinyl/At The Movies in collaborazione con Sony Pictures Television, conterrà tra gli altri pezzi di Badfinger, Fever Ray, Calexico, America, Knife Party.

La release, disponibile in sole 5.000 copie, conterrà anche poster, un prezioso badge ID di “Los Pollos Hermanos”, booklet con foto esclusive e note di Thomas Golubić music supervisor della serie.

Ecco la tracklist completa:

Side A

1. Dave Porter – “Breaking Bad Main Title Theme” (Extended)

2. Rodrigo y Gabriela – “Tamacun”

3. Working For a Nuclear Free City – “Dead Fingers Talking”

4. Glen Phillips – “The Hole”

WALT JR. – BAND AIDS (dialogue)

5. Darondo – “Didn’t I”

Side B

1. Mick Harvey – “Out Of Time Man”

2. The In Crowd – “Mango Walk”

3. Ticklah – “Nine Years”

4. Fujiya & Miyagi – “Uh”

SKINNY PETE – SPELLING (dialogue)

5. The Silver Seas – “Catch Yer Own Train”

Side C

1. The Walkmen – “Red Moon”

MARIE SCHRADER – SUPERMARKET (dialogue)

2. The Be Good Tanyas – “Waiting Around To Die”

3. Los Cuates de Sinaloa – “Negro Y Azul: The Ballad Of Heisenberg”

4. Calexico – “Banderilla”

Side D

1. Far East Movement – “Holla Hey”

2. The Black Seeds – “One By One”

3. Blue Mink – “Good Morning Freedom”

WALTER WHITE – PLANS (dialogue)

4. Yellowman – “Zungguzungguguzungguzeng”

Side E

GUSTAVO FRING – $3 MILLION (dialogue)

1. Chuy Flores – “Pollos Hermanos Veneno”

2. Los Zafiros – “He Venido”

3. Vince Guaraldi & Bola Sete – “Ginza Samba”

4. Teddybears feat. Eve – “Rocket Scientist”

Side F

1. Prince Fatty – “Shimmy Shimmy Ya”

2. Son of Dave – “Shake A Bone”

3. The Association – “Windy”

SAUL GOODMAN – PRICING (dialogue)

4. Quartetto Cetra – “Crapa Pelada”

5. America – “A Horse With No Name”

Side G

1. Alexander – “Truth”

2. Ana Tijoux – “1977”

SKYLER WHITE – QUICKEN (dialogue)

3. Bang Data – “Bag Data”

4. Fever Ray – “If I Had a Heart”

Side H

JESSE PINKMAN – HOSPITAL (dialogue)

1. Apparat – “Goodbye”

2. Thee Oh Sees – “Tidal Wave”

SAUL GOODMAN – SLOPPY SECONDS (dialogue)

3. Taalbi Brothers – “Freestyle”

Side I

1. Whitey – “Stay On The Outside”

MIKE EHRMANTRAUT – JESSE JAMES (dialogue)

2. The Pddlers – “On A Clear Day You Can See Forever”

3. Knife Party – “Bonfire”

Side J

1. Tommy James & The Shondells – “Crystal Blue Persuasion”

2. The Limeliters – “Take My True Love By The Hand”

HANK SCHRADER – ASAC SCHRADER (dialogue)

3. Marty Robbins – “El Paso”

4. Badfinger – “Baby Blue”