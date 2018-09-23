 

IN ARRIVO UN NUOVO LIBRO SUI JOY DIVISION

 
Uscirà il prossimo 7 marzo in UK e il successivo 23 aprile negli States “This Searing Light, the Sun and Everything Else: Joy Division – The Oral History” libro di Jon Savage dedicato alla band di Ian Curtis.

La pubblicazione raccoglierà interviste di tre decenni alle figure centrali della band come Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris, Deborah Curtis, Peter Saville e molti altri.

Jon Savage è autore di “Dreaming: Sex Pistols and Punk Rock”, “Teenage: The Creation of Youth, 1875 – 1945” “1966: The Year the Decade Exploded”.

