MEMBRI DI LUSH, ELASTICA, MOOSE E MODERN ENGLISH FORMANO IL SUPER-GRUPPO PIROSHKA

Miki Berenyi cantante degli eroi shoegaze Lush guiderà un nuovo super-gruppo dal nome Piroshka.
Ad affiancare la front-woman anglo-nipponica ci saranno KJ McKillop dei Moose, Justin Welch degli Elastica e Michael Conroy dei Modern English.
Il debutto live dei Piroshka è atteso per il 27 novembre in location al momento ancora top-secret.
Me and Moose enjoying fab photo session with Neil Stewart – here comes Justin! Ahhh… but where's our fourth member?!
Struck me as amusing that we headed out to sunny Surrey countryside to take urban underpass shots.
https://t.co/70J7o7e4k1
— Miki Berenyi (@berenyi_miki) 20 settembre 2018
Ok, so if you hadn’t pieced it together – mystery over. The new band is me, Moose, Justin Welch and (drum roll…) Michael Conroy (Modern English). He was such an amazing star stepping in at the last ever Lush show that I’ve not since let him out of my sight pic.twitter.com/KWqlzrKGqj
— Miki Berenyi (@berenyi_miki) 25 settembre 2018