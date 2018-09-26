 

MEMBRI DI LUSH, ELASTICA, MOOSE E MODERN ENGLISH FORMANO IL SUPER-GRUPPO PIROSHKA

 
26 settembre 2018
 

Miki Berenyi cantante degli eroi shoegaze Lush guiderà un nuovo super-gruppo dal nome Piroshka.

Ad affiancare la front-woman anglo-nipponica ci saranno KJ McKillop dei Moose, Justin Welch degli Elastica e Michael Conroy dei Modern English.

Il debutto live dei Piroshka è atteso per il 27 novembre in location al momento ancora top-secret.

