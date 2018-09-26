MEMBRI DI LUSH, ELASTICA, MOOSE E MODERN ENGLISH FORMANO IL SUPER-GRUPPO PIROSHKA

Miki Berenyi cantante degli eroi shoegaze Lush guiderà un nuovo super-gruppo dal nome Piroshka.

Ad affiancare la front-woman anglo-nipponica ci saranno KJ McKillop dei Moose, Justin Welch degli Elastica e Michael Conroy dei Modern English.

Il debutto live dei Piroshka è atteso per il 27 novembre in location al momento ancora top-secret.

Me and Moose enjoying fab photo session with Neil Stewart – here comes Justin! Ahhh… but where's our fourth member?!

Struck me as amusing that we headed out to sunny Surrey countryside to take urban underpass shots.

— Miki Berenyi (@berenyi_miki) 20 settembre 2018