RICHARD ASHCROFT: ASCOLTA “BORN TO BE STRANGERS” SECONDO ESTRATTO DAL NUOVO DISCO “NATURAL REBEL”

Dopo aver svelato il primo estratto “Surprised by the Joy” Richard Ashcroft pubblica un nuovo brano “Born to be strangers”, secondo singolo dal suo quinto album solista “Natural Rebel”, in uscita il 19 ottobre per la sua etichetta RPA, in licenza a BMG.

“Natural Rebel” è l’ultima fatica del fondatore e frontman dei Verve – vincitore del premio Ivor Novello – dopo i precedenti “Alone With Everybody” (#1, 2000), “Human Conditions” (#3, 2002), “Keys to the World” (#2, 2006) e “These People” (#3, 2016).

Le dieci tracce che compongono l’album, scritte interamente da Ashcroft, sono state prodotte dallo stesso Richard insieme a Jon Kelly (Paul McCartney, Kate Bush) ed Emre Ramazanoglu (Bobby Gillespie, Jarvis Cocker).

La maggior parte della registrazione si è tenuta agli State of the Ark Studios, a Richmond, con alcune successive sessioni a The Bunker, Tileyard Studios e Hoxa HQ.

Richard Ashcroft si esibirà in alcuni concerti intimi questo inverno, toccando anche le città di Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Manchester e Londra.

Tracklist:

‘All My Dreams’

‘Birds Fly’

‘Surprised By The Joy’

‘That’s How Strong’

‘Born To Be Strangers’

‘That’s When I Feel It’

‘We All Bleed’

‘A Man in Motion’

‘Streets of Amsterdam’

‘Money Money’