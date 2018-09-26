TRACK: WHENYOUNG

Altro singolo decisamente interessante ed accattivante quello del trio che risponde al nome di whenyoung. Guitar-pop che rimanda alla scuola anni ’90, con delle belle impennate chitarristiche e un ritornello ben strutturato, mentre il ritmo picchia solido. Avevamo già parlato di loro e lo rifacciamo con piacere!

Intanto il loro EP è sempre più vicino…

So happy and proud to announce that we’re releasing our debut EP Given Up on @VirginEMI. Listen to the title track and pre order here xxxhttps://t.co/kJYudFfZf5

— whenyoung 💛❤️💙 (@whenyoungband) 19 settembre 2018