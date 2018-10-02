IL LIVE DA HEADLINER DI DAVID BOWIE A GLASTONBURY 2000 SARà PUBBLICATO IN VINILE, DVD E CD

Lo storico live con il quale David Bowie si presentò da headliner a Glastonbury 2000 sarà presto pubblicato.

Il 30 novembre ritroveremo il concerto, mai apparso in video o audio nella sua interezza, in doppio CD, DVD e triplo vinile accompagnato dalle note di Caitlin Moran, le foto di quella serata e un tour-dairy che il duca bianco aveva originariamente redatto per il magazine Time Out.

Parlophone Records in association with BBC Studios and Glastonbury Festivals Ltd. are proud to announce DAVID BOWIE ‘GLASTONBURY 2000’ on 2CD/DVD, 3LP, 2CD and digital formats, documenting Bowie’s legendary Sunday night headline performance on 25 June 2002 https://t.co/9kEE56IA65 pic.twitter.com/0Wm8KZ43U3 — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) 2 ottobre 2018

Queste le tracklist dei vari formati:

2 x CD / DVD SET

CD 1

Introduction (Greensleeves)

Wild Is The Wind

China Girl

Changes

Stay

Life On Mars?

Absolute Beginners

Ashes To Ashes

Rebel Rebel

Little Wonder

Golden Years

CD 2

Fame

All The Young Dudes

The Man Who Sold The World

Station To Station

Starman

Hallo Spaceboy

Under Pressure

Ziggy Stardust

“Heroes”

Let’s Dance

I’m Afraid Of Americans

