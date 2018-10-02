IL LIVE DA HEADLINER DI DAVID BOWIE A GLASTONBURY 2000 SARà PUBBLICATO IN VINILE, DVD E CD

Lo storico live con il quale David Bowie si presentò da headliner a Glastonbury 2000 sarà presto pubblicato.
Il 30 novembre ritroveremo il concerto, mai apparso in video o audio nella sua interezza, in doppio CD, DVD e triplo vinile accompagnato dalle note di Caitlin Moran, le foto di quella serata e un tour-dairy che il duca bianco aveva originariamente redatto per il magazine Time Out.
Parlophone Records in association with BBC Studios and Glastonbury Festivals Ltd. are proud to announce DAVID BOWIE ‘GLASTONBURY 2000’ on 2CD/DVD, 3LP, 2CD and digital formats, documenting Bowie’s legendary Sunday night headline performance on 25 June 2002 https://t.co/9kEE56IA65 pic.twitter.com/0Wm8KZ43U3
— David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) 2 ottobre 2018
Queste le tracklist dei vari formati:
2 x CD / DVD SET
CD 1
Introduction (Greensleeves)
Wild Is The Wind
China Girl
Changes
Stay
Life On Mars?
Absolute Beginners
Ashes To Ashes
Rebel Rebel
Little Wonder
Golden Years
CD 2
Fame
All The Young Dudes
The Man Who Sold The World
Station To Station
Starman
Hallo Spaceboy
Under Pressure
Ziggy Stardust
“Heroes”
Let’s Dance
I’m Afraid Of Americans
