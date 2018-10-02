 

IL LIVE DA HEADLINER DI DAVID BOWIE A GLASTONBURY 2000 SARà PUBBLICATO IN VINILE, DVD E CD

 
Tags: ,
di
2 ottobre 2018
 

Lo storico live con il quale David Bowie si presentò da headliner a Glastonbury 2000 sarà presto pubblicato.

Il 30 novembre ritroveremo il concerto, mai apparso in video o audio nella sua interezza, in doppio CD, DVD e triplo vinile accompagnato dalle note di Caitlin Moran, le foto di quella serata e un tour-dairy che il duca bianco aveva originariamente redatto per il magazine Time Out.

Queste le tracklist dei vari formati:

2 x CD / DVD SET
CD 1
Introduction (Greensleeves)
Wild Is The Wind
China Girl
Changes
Stay
Life On Mars?
Absolute Beginners
Ashes To Ashes
Rebel Rebel
Little Wonder
Golden Years

CD 2
Fame
All The Young Dudes
The Man Who Sold The World
Station To Station
Starman
Hallo Spaceboy
Under Pressure
Ziggy Stardust
“Heroes”
Let’s Dance
I’m Afraid Of Americans

DVD
Introduction (Greensleeves)
Wild Is The Wind
China Girl
Changes
Stay
Life On Mars?
Absolute Beginners
Ashes To Ashes
Rebel Rebel
Little Wonder
Golden Years
Fame
All The Young Dudes
The Man Who Sold The World
Station To Station
Starman
Hallo Spaceboy
Under Pressure
Ziggy Stardust
“Heroes”
Let’s Dance
I’m Afraid Of Americans

3 x LP SET
Side 1
Introduction (Greensleeves)
Wild Is The Wind
China Girl
Changes

Side 2
Stay
Life On Mars?
Absolute Beginners

Side 3
Ashes To Ashes
Rebel Rebel
Little Wonder
Golden Years
Side 4
Fame
All The Young Dudes
The Man Who Sold The World
Station To Station

Side 5
Starman
Hallo Spaceboy
Under Pressure
Ziggy Stardust

Side 6
“Heroes”
Let’s Dance
I’m Afraid Of Americans

2 CD set / standard and high resolution (48kHz/24bit) digital
CD 1
Introduction (Greensleeves)
Wild Is The Wind
China Girl
Changes
Stay
Life On Mars?
Absolute Beginners
Ashes To Ashes
Rebel Rebel
Little Wonder
Golden Years

CD 2
Fame
All The Young Dudes
The Man Who Sold The World
Station To Station
Starman
Hallo Spaceboy
Under Pressure
Ziggy Stardust
“Heroes”
Let’s Dance
I’m Afraid Of Americans

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Esce a novembre il quinto album di ...
    Dopo aver rilasciato negli scorsi mesi due singoli, “A Place In The Sun” e “The Best Thing” (che potete riascoltare ...

    Nuovo album per gli Art Brut a fine ...
    Dopo aver realizzato ad agosto un nuovo singolo, “Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out”, gli Art Brut hanno annunciato oggi i dettagli del ...

    The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart ...
    Kip Berman non si ferma mai: dopo il suo nuovo EP solista come Natvral, che uscirà venerdì prossimo 5 ottobre, e la recente collaborazione ...

    Guarda il video di ...
    Il quinto album delle Breeders, “All Nerve” (leggi la nostra recensione), era uscito lo scorso marzo via 4AD. Oggi la band delle ...

    “The Prophet Speaks” è ...
    “The Prophet Speaks” è il quarantesimo album di Van Morrison, che sarà pubblicato il 7 dicembre su Caroline International. ...
    I più visualizzati
    14 settembre 2018

    Oggi “August & Everything After” dei Counting Crows compie 25 anni
    Facciamo finta che dentro la discografia dei Counting Crows non ci sia il pezzo più importante della mia vita, sorvoliamo sul fatto che sono almeno quattordici anni che questo disco continua a sgretolare le mie mura interiori. Sorvoliamo su tutto ...
    10 settembre 2018

    Idles – Joy As An Act Of Resistance
    Eh già, sarebbe stato veramente difficile sfornare un disco migliore di “Brutalism”. Sarebbe stato impossibile riuscire ad essere liricamente più accattivanti ed eloquenti rispetto ad un disco seminale che vomitava una protesta giovanile quasi ...
    17 settembre 2018

    Riccardo Sinigallia – Ciao Cuore
    Tornare e farlo dopo aver pensato di andare via. Tornare dopo aver prodotto artisti del calibro di Motta. Iniziare, anzi ricominciare a fare ciò per cui, forse, ha senso vivere la sua vita. Questa potrebbe essere la sintesi perfetta del ritorno ...
    15 settembre 2018

    EP: The Americas – Guitar Music is Dead
    Vengono da Worchester, nelle Midlands inglesi, non lasciatevi quindi tradire dal nome. Harry Payne, Aaron Whittaker e Alexander Bradshaw hanno appena licenziato questo EP di sei brani che annunciano la morte della musica che ha segnato la vita di ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     