 

ED HARCOURT SVELA I DETTAGLI DEL NUOVO DISCO STRUMENTALE “BEYOND THE END”

 
di
4 ottobre 2018
 

Ed Harcourt annuncia i dettagli del nuovo, ottavo, disco in studio “Beyond The End”. L’album interamente strumentale è il primo ad uscire pe rla nuova label Point Of Departure e sarà rilasciato il prossimo 23 novembre.

“Duet For Ghosts” è il primo ascolto in streaming:

“Beyond The End” segue di 2 anni il precendente “Furnaces” (leggi la recensione) ed è stato composto e registrato al Wolf Cabin studio di Harcourt nell’Oxfordshire.

“Beyond The End” tracklist:
1. Diving Bell
2. Wolves Change Rivers
3. Duet For Ghosts
4. Empress Of The Lake
5. Keep Us Safe
6. Faded Photographs
7. For My Father
8. For My Mother
9. Beneath The Brine
10. There Is Still A Fire
11. Circling Red Kites
12. Whiskey Held My Sleep To Ransom

    Ultimi commenti

