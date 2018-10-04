GOATMAN, SOLO PROJECT DI UNO DEI MEMBRI DEI GOAT, PUBBLICA “RHYTHMS” IL 12 OTTOBRE. ASCOLTA I PRIMI DUE ESTRATTI.

In arrivo il 12 ottobre “Rhythms”, debutto di Goatman per Rocket Recordings solo project di uno dei misteriosi membri del collettivo svedese Goat.

L’album è stato anticipato dai primi due estratti “Jaam Ak Salam” e “Carry The Load”:

L’album è stato registrato a Korpilombolo, nord della Svezia, durante gli ultimi mesi del 2017.

Le sei tracce che compongono “Rhythms” parlano i linguaggi di African Rock, Jazz, Reggae, Gospel e Psych, filtrati attraverso l’inconfondibile trademark dei Goat.

Goatman ha suonato e registrato tutti gli strumenti del suo debutto, ad eccezione di alcune parti di batteria e percussioni fornite da Hanna Östergren degli svesdesi Hills e dei Träd, Gräs & Stenar, e dei fiati ad opera Johan Asplund e David Byström.

Goatman ha chiamato a cantare sul suo esordio alcuni dei suoi artisti preferiti, tra cui il cantante senegalese Seydi Mandoza, la svedese Amanda Werne e Amerykhan.

But at the end of the day, Rhythms is an album that has a sole purpose, and that is for to you to enjoy, dance and have fun too! dichiara Goatman.

“Rhythms” tracklist

1. Jaam Ak Salam

2. Hum Bebass Nahin

3. Limelight

4. Carry the Load

5. Aduna

6. Baaneexu

“Rhythms” sarà disponibile su vinile e streaming/download dal 12 ottobre per Rocket Recordings.