SVELATA A SEATTLE LA STATUA IN ONORE DI CHRIS CORNELL

Seattle, città del compianto cantante e musicista che si è tolto la vita l’anno scorso, rende omaggio a Chris Cornell.

L’opera, una statua in bronzo grandezza naturale, è sata realizzata dall’artista Nick Marra e commissionata dalla moglie di Cornell Vicky e sarà esposta al Museum of Pop Culture (conosciuto anche come Experience Music Project).

Alla cerimonia di inaugurazione erano presenti Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd e Matt Cameron dei Soundgarden:

The kids of #ChrisCornell unveil his statue that will now forever stand in his memory in #Seattle. #KOMONews #MoPOP pic.twitter.com/aV1ha2Dc4Y

— Kara Kostanich (@KaraKostanich) 8 ottobre 2018