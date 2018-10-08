 

SVELATA A SEATTLE LA STATUA IN ONORE DI CHRIS CORNELL

 
Tags:
di
8 ottobre 2018
 

Seattle, città del compianto cantante e musicista che si è tolto la vita l’anno scorso, rende omaggio a Chris Cornell.

L’opera, una statua in bronzo grandezza naturale, è sata realizzata dall’artista Nick Marra e commissionata dalla moglie di Cornell Vicky e sarà esposta al Museum of Pop Culture (conosciuto anche come Experience Music Project).

Alla cerimonia di inaugurazione erano presenti Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd e Matt Cameron dei Soundgarden:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Guarda i Death Cab For Cutie a ...
    Il 7 ottobre 2003 i Death Cab For Cutie pubblicavano “Transatlanticism” disco da molti, compreso lo stesso Ben Gibbard, ...

    Guarda il video di “Sucker ...
    Torna Sigrid,  la principessina pop norvegese e lo fa con il solito gusto per le melodie immediate che stanno caratterizzando la sua ...

    TRACK: Tadhg Daly – Too Late

    Se il buongiorno si vede dal mattino, allora prepariamoci a qualcosa di bello. Tadhg Daly piazza il suo ottimo esordio con questa esaltante ...

    Wooden Shijps: 2 date in Italia a ...
    Punto di riferimento da oltre un decennio della psichedelia contemporanea, i Wooden Shjips arrivano in Italia per presentare l’ultimo ...

    Reunion Nirvana: guarda Dave Grohl, ...
    Lo scorso weekend si è tenuto a San Bernardino, California, il secondo Cal Jam festival musicale organizzato dai Foo Fighters. La già ...
    I più visualizzati
    5 ottobre 2018

    Oggi “Gentlemen” degli Afghan Whigs compie 25 anni
    Nell’era della musica digitale, liquida, informe, riscopriamo un disco da ascoltare, osservare, leggere, sfogliare. Un album che ci racconta molteplici storie, l’eterna lotta di lei e lui negli amori più controversi e dolorosi, conseguenze ...
    6 ottobre 2018

    Si spengono le Luci Della Centrale Elettrica. Ripercorriamo, a modo nostro, la discografia di Vasco Brondi
    Come quando la bandiera della tua squadra del cuore lascia il calcio giocato per dedicarsi ad altro. Come quando il tuo compagno di bevute ti lascia da solo al bancone del bar, paga il conto e saluta, ricordandoti la sua partenza per un luogo ...
    14 settembre 2018

    Oggi “August & Everything After” dei Counting Crows compie 25 anni
    Facciamo finta che dentro la discografia dei Counting Crows non ci sia il pezzo più importante della mia vita, sorvoliamo sul fatto che sono almeno quattordici anni che questo disco continua a sgretolare le mie mura interiori. Sorvoliamo su tutto ...
    10 settembre 2018

    Idles – Joy As An Act Of Resistance
    Eh già, sarebbe stato veramente difficile sfornare un disco migliore di “Brutalism”. Sarebbe stato impossibile riuscire ad essere liricamente più accattivanti ed eloquenti rispetto ad un disco seminale che vomitava una protesta giovanile quasi ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     