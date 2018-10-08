SVELATA A SEATTLE LA STATUA IN ONORE DI CHRIS CORNELL

Seattle, città del compianto cantante e musicista che si è tolto la vita l’anno scorso, rende omaggio a Chris Cornell.
L’opera, una statua in bronzo grandezza naturale, è sata realizzata dall’artista Nick Marra e commissionata dalla moglie di Cornell Vicky e sarà esposta al Museum of Pop Culture (conosciuto anche come Experience Music Project).
Alla cerimonia di inaugurazione erano presenti Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd e Matt Cameron dei Soundgarden:
The kids of #ChrisCornell unveil his statue that will now forever stand in his memory in #Seattle. #KOMONews #MoPOP pic.twitter.com/aV1ha2Dc4Y
Seattle’s son comes home. Chris Cornell’s statue is on display now at @MoPOPSeattle @themattcameron @soundgarden @chriscornellofficial @pearljam #pearljam #soundgarden #chriscornell #mopopseattle #mattcameron @lilycornellsilver @toni_cornell ❤️ #cornellforever #keepthepromise #totd #templeofthedog #audioslave #kimthayil @official_kimthayil #benshepherd #seattle #misschris #noonesingslikeyouanymore #loudlove ❤️