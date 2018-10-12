 

KURT VILE: ASCOLTA PER INTERO IL NUOVO DISCO “BOTTLE IT IN”

 
12 ottobre 2018
 

Esce oggi, venerdì 12 ottobre 2018, il settimo disco di Kurt Vile.

Anticipato dagli estratti “Bassackwards”, “Loading Zones” e “One Trick Ponies”, “Bottle It In”, etichetta Matador, arriva oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali e gli store online:

“Bottle It In”, ricco di ospiti come Kim Gordon, Cass McCombs e Stella Mozgawa delle Warpaint sarà presentato live in tour che toccherà anche l’Europa (ma non l’Italia).

