 

I TAME IMPALA SI UNISCONO A THEOPHILUS LONDON PER NUOVI BRANI

 
di
13 ottobre 2018
 

Kevin Parker, cantante e leader dei Tame Impala, e Theophilus London sono pronti a rilasciare inediti composti insieme.

I nuovi brani realizzati dalla coppia che gia’ nel 2016 aveva collaborato (i Tame Impala avevano prodotto il singolo “Whiplash” di London) debutteranno il prossimo 16 ottobre al Peppermint Club di West Hollywood, California, in uno show sold out da settimane.

I pezzi vedranno poi la luce in “BeBey“ nuovo atteso disco di Theophilus London.

    I più visualizzati
    5 ottobre 2018

    Oggi “Gentlemen” degli Afghan Whigs compie 25 anni
    Nell’era della musica digitale, liquida, informe, riscopriamo un disco da ascoltare, osservare, leggere, sfogliare. Un album che ci racconta molteplici storie, l’eterna lotta di lei e lui negli amori più controversi e dolorosi, conseguenze ...
    6 ottobre 2018

    Si spengono le Luci Della Centrale Elettrica. Ripercorriamo, a modo nostro, la discografia di Vasco Brondi
    Come quando la bandiera della tua squadra del cuore lascia il calcio giocato per dedicarsi ad altro. Come quando il tuo compagno di bevute ti lascia da solo al bancone del bar, paga il conto e saluta, ricordandoti la sua partenza per un luogo ...
    14 settembre 2018

    Oggi “August & Everything After” dei Counting Crows compie 25 anni
    Facciamo finta che dentro la discografia dei Counting Crows non ci sia il pezzo più importante della mia vita, sorvoliamo sul fatto che sono almeno quattordici anni che questo disco continua a sgretolare le mie mura interiori. Sorvoliamo su tutto ...
    17 settembre 2018

    Riccardo Sinigallia – Ciao Cuore
    Tornare e farlo dopo aver pensato di andare via. Tornare dopo aver prodotto artisti del calibro di Motta. Iniziare, anzi ricominciare a fare ciò per cui, forse, ha senso vivere la sua vita. Questa potrebbe essere la sintesi perfetta del ritorno ...
