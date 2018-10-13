I TAME IMPALA SI UNISCONO A THEOPHILUS LONDON PER NUOVI BRANI

Kevin Parker, cantante e leader dei Tame Impala, e Theophilus London sono pronti a rilasciare inediti composti insieme.

I nuovi brani realizzati dalla coppia che gia’ nel 2016 aveva collaborato (i Tame Impala avevano prodotto il singolo “Whiplash” di London) debutteranno il prossimo 16 ottobre al Peppermint Club di West Hollywood, California, in uno show sold out da settimane.

I pezzi vedranno poi la luce in “BeBey“ nuovo atteso disco di Theophilus London.

Getting ready for the “Theo Impala” debut Performance Party.

Ticket info in less than 24 hours (VERY LIMITED) Stay locked 🔒 for the pure fans! ✨10/16 ✨ #LOSANGELES pic.twitter.com/iG5L5VD6OU

— Theophilus London (@TheophilusL) 11 ottobre 2018