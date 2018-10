PRIMAL SCREAM

Tracklist

CD1 – TOM DOWD ALBUM MIX

1. Jailbird

2. Rocks

3. Call on Me

4. Everybody Needs Somebody

5. Sad and Blue

6. Big Jet Plane

7. Free

8. Jesus

9. (I’m Gonna) Cry Myself Blind



CD2 – ARDENT OUTAKES



1. Billy / To Love Somebody

2. Memphis Groove (Improvised Song Jam)

3. Sad And Blue (Early Rehearsal Jam)

4. Blue Moon Of Kentucky / Trying To Get To You

5. Big Jet Plane (Early Rehearsal Jam / Tom Dowd Instructions)

6. Free (Bobby Vocal / Full Band Rehearsal Jam)

7. Everybody Needs Somebody (Alternative Recording)

8. Country Guitar

9. Jailbird Guitar

10. Jesus (Monitor Mix )

11. Funky Jam (Original Recording)

12. Free (Early Rehearsal Sitar /Piano / Bobby Vocal)

13. Call On Me (Monitor Mix)

14. Cry Myself Blind (Monitor Mix)

15. All I Have To Do Is Dream