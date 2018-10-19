THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE QUEEN: IL NUOVO DISCO è “MERRIE LAND” ED ESCE A NOVEMBRE

L’attesa è durata più di 10 anni, ma ci siamo: il nuovo disco dei The Good, The Bad & The Queen uscirà tra un mese esatto.
Il supergruppo formato da Damon Albarn, Paul Simonon (the Clash), Simon Tong (Verve) e il batterista di Fela Kuti Tony Allen pubblicherà il suo secondo disco dal titolo “Merrie Land” il prossimo 16 novembre.
Il primo a svelare la release è stato lo stesso Damon Albarn che sul suo account twitter ha pubblicato il dettaglio di un’immagine pubblicitaria apparsa sull’ultimo numero di Uncut (da ieri in edicola):
The Good, The Bad & The Queen – Merrie Land
The Good, The Bad & The Queen – Merrie Land
16 November 2018
— Damon Albarn (@DamonUnofficial) 18 ottobre 2018
foto poi rilanciata dall’account twitter della band:
👀 MERRIE LAND 👀
It’s listed on Amazon.
Release date: November 16.
Release date: November 16.
— thegoodthebad&thequeen (@TGTBTQUEEN) 18 ottobre 2018
Su Reddit un utente svela che l’artwork del disco è un’immagine presa dall’antologia di film horror “Dead of Night” (1945).