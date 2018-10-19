THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE QUEEN: IL NUOVO DISCO è “MERRIE LAND” ED ESCE A NOVEMBRE

L’attesa è durata più di 10 anni, ma ci siamo: il nuovo disco dei The Good, The Bad & The Queen uscirà tra un mese esatto.

Il supergruppo formato da Damon Albarn, Paul Simonon (the Clash), Simon Tong (Verve) e il batterista di Fela Kuti Tony Allen pubblicherà il suo secondo disco dal titolo “Merrie Land” il prossimo 16 novembre.

Il primo a svelare la release è stato lo stesso Damon Albarn che sul suo account twitter ha pubblicato il dettaglio di un’immagine pubblicitaria apparsa sull’ultimo numero di Uncut (da ieri in edicola):

foto poi rilanciata dall’account twitter della band:

Su Reddit un utente svela che l’artwork del disco è un’immagine presa dall’antologia di film horror “Dead of Night” (1945).