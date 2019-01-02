BRODY DALLE LO CONFERMA: NUOVO ALBUM DEI DISTILLERS NEL 2019

Buone notizie da Brody Dalle, che su Instagram annuncia l’uscita del nuovo album dei Distillers per aprile 2019 (16 anni dopo il precedente album “Coral Fang”).
Nel 2018 i Distillers erano tornati con un paio di nuovi brani, ovvero “Man Vs Magnet” e “Blood In Gutters”.
Hello 40 , hello vintage 80’s dress from Paris that I found in the desert 5 years ago for NYE and never wore , hello luck , hello love , hello success hello divine protection , hello health , hello wishes , hello cake for breakfast , hello 2019 , hello you , happy new year ! @cyrilann HELLO making a Distillers record in April , oh yes das right 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤💝🔐🍾🍩🍑🍒🍌💫💥🌈⚡️✨🌞🌻🌹🐉🌵🐎🦋🦄🐝🦇🦉🦅🦹🏻♀️ 👈🏻what is this new emoji 😂 got my amazing belt from my girl Angie @huntandgathersw ❤️