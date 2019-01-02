 

BRODY DALLE LO CONFERMA: NUOVO ALBUM DEI DISTILLERS NEL 2019

 
2 gennaio 2019
 

Buone notizie da Brody Dalle, che su Instagram annuncia l’uscita del nuovo album dei Distillers per aprile 2019 (16 anni dopo il precedente album “Coral Fang”).

Nel 2018 i Distillers erano tornati con un paio di nuovi brani, ovvero “Man Vs Magnet” e “Blood In Gutters”.

