COACHELLA 2019: ANNUNCIATA LA LINE-UP

Il Coachella ha annunciato la sua intera line-up.
Il festival californiano che si terrà per due weekend consecutivi all’Empire Polo Club di Indio (12-14 aprile, 19-21 aprile) farà salire sul palco gli headliner Childish Gambino, Tame Impala e Ariana Grande.
Solange, Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin, Janelle Monáe, the 1975, Pusha-T, Blood Orange, Diplo, Weezer, Kacey Musgraves, Rosalía, Yves Tumor, SOPHIE, Mac DeMarco, Idris Elba, Jon Hopkins, Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Let’s Eat Grandma, Bad Bunny, Sheck Wes, Gesaffelstein, J Balvin, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, JPEGMAFIA e molti altri arricchiscono il cartellone:
— Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2019