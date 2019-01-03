 

COACHELLA 2019: ANNUNCIATA LA LINE-UP

 
Tags:
di
3 gennaio 2019
 

Il Coachella ha annunciato la sua intera line-up.

Il festival californiano che si terrà per due weekend consecutivi all’Empire Polo Club di Indio (12-14 aprile, 19-21 aprile) farà salire sul palco gli headliner Childish Gambino, Tame Impala e Ariana Grande.

Solange, Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin, Janelle Monáe, the 1975, Pusha-T, Blood Orange, Diplo, Weezer, Kacey Musgraves, Rosalía, Yves Tumor, SOPHIE, Mac DeMarco, Idris Elba, Jon Hopkins, Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Let’s Eat Grandma, Bad Bunny, Sheck Wes, Gesaffelstein, J Balvin, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, JPEGMAFIA e molti altri arricchiscono il cartellone:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    James Blake: il nuovo disco ...
    L’ipotesi emerge sull’infallibile forum Reddit, dove alcuni utenti hanno notato che Amazon Francia ha da poco attivato una ...

    10 nomi “caldi” per il ...
    Inizia un nuovo anno e, se al termine del precedente è d’obbligo concentrarsi sulle classifiche riassuntive, a inizio del nuovo il ...

    Grant-Lee Phillips in Italia per 4 ...
    Grant-Lee Phillips, storico leader e voce dei Grant Lee Buffalo, torna in Italia tra febbraio e marzo in Italia per 4 date: 27/2/2019 Milano ...

    Yoko Ono – Warzone

    Yoko Ono è stata per decenni vittima di una vergognosa campagna di odio che l’ha trasformata, agli occhi di un’opinione pubblica ...

    Anna St. Louis – If Only ...
    Dopo aver pubblicato nel novembre dello scorso anno una cassetta, “First Songs”, Anna St. Louis è arrivata al momento del suo primo ...
    I più visualizzati
    13 dicembre 2018

    Peter Murphy cacciato dal suo concerto a Stoccolma per aver tirato bottiglie contro il pubblico
    La notizia, svelata da un giornale svedese e ripresa dalle nostre parti dalla webzine musicale Nerds Attack lascia poco spazio alle interpretazioni: ieri Peter Murphy è stato cacciato dal locale dove era in corso il suo live per aver lanciato ...
    25 dicembre 2018

    I MIGLIORI 20 DISCHI ITALIANI DEL 2018
    #20) MECNA Blue Karaoke [Universal] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE Nel complesso mi sento di additare a B.K. la capacità di essere un disco notturno e allora per puro esercizio di stile parafraso Kafka, che si è fatta anche una certa e so che apprezzerete: Se ...

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2018 [ #50 / #26 ]
    I MIGLIORI 10 DISCHI DEL 2018 SECONDO I LETTORI DI INDIEFORBUNNIES: #10) Riccardo Sinigallia – Ciao Cuore (Sugar) #9) Spiritualized – And Nothing Hurt (Bella Union) #8) Lucy Dacus – Historian (Matador) #7) Any Other – Two, ...

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2018 [ #25 / #1 ]
    Guarda le posizioni dalla 50 alla 26 de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2018 #25) NU GUINEA Nuova Napoli [NG Records] Lucio Aquilina e Massimo Di Lena hanno dato vita a quello che è definito, indubbiamente, il disco italiano dell’anno a furor di ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     