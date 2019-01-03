COACHELLA 2019: ANNUNCIATA LA LINE-UP

I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2018 [ #50 / #26 ]

I MIGLIORI 10 DISCHI DEL 2018 SECONDO I LETTORI DI INDIEFORBUNNIES: #10) Riccardo Sinigallia – Ciao Cuore (Sugar) #9) Spiritualized – And Nothing Hurt (Bella Union) #8) Lucy Dacus – Historian (Matador) #7) Any Other – Two, ...