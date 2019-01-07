ASCOLTA IL NUOVO SINGOLO ESTRATTO DAL PRIMO DISCO DEI ROYAL TRUX IN 19 ANNI

I Royal Trux pubblicheranno il 1° marzo “White Stuff” primo disco in studio in circa 19 anni (ultimo album della band “Pound for Pound” del 2000).

Dopo i singoli “Every Day Swan” e “Get Used to This” oggi il duo condivide la title-track:

Questa la tracklist del disco che sarà pubblicato dalla Fat Possum:

01 White Stuff

02 Year of the Dog

03 Purple Audacity #2

04 Suburban Junky Lady

05 Shows and Tags

06 Get Used to This

07 Sic Em Slow

08 Every Day Swan

09 Whopper Dave

10 Purple Audacity #1

11 Under Ice