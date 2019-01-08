 

DAVID BOWIE: IN ARRIVO UN NUOVO BOX-SET CON RARITA’ E DEMO DEL PERIODO “SPACE ODDITY”

 
Tags:
di
8 gennaio 2019
 

Nel giorno del suo compleanno, oggi David Bowie avrebbe compiuto 72 anni, è stato annunciato un nuovo box set dedicata all’indimenticato artista britannico.

“Spying Through a Keyhole (Demos and Unreleased Songs)”, in uscita in primavera via Parlophone, contiene nove brani mai pubblicati prima risalenti al periodo nel quale fu composto “Space Oddity”. Due di questi sono proprio dei demo della title-track:

Dopo “Five Years 1969-1973” (2015), “Who Can I Be Now” (2016), “A New Career In A New Town” (2017), e “Loving The Alien” (2018) “Spying Through a Keyhole”, titolo preso in prestito dal testo di uno dei brani in esso contenuto, è il quinto box-set pubblicato annualmente dalla Parlophone.

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    St Vincent produrra’ nuova ...
    Le Sleater-Kinney sono al lavoro su un nuovo disco. La notizia era già trapelata nello scorso gennaio quando la cantante Carrie Brownstein ...

    Ryan Adams pubblichera’ 3 ...
    Ricordate quell’anno durante il quale ho pubblicato 3 dischi ? Facciamolo ancora. Ryan Adams annuncia via twitter la pubblicazione di ...

    Libri: Tu Meriti Il Posto che ...
    Mirabile davvero il lavoro di Giovanni Rossi. Lo avevamo intervistato a ridosso della pubblicazione del suo volume “Tu Meriti Il Posto ...

    Sharon Van Etten: guarda il video ...
    Salgono a tre gli estratti da “Remind Me Tomorrow” nuovo disco di Sharon Van Etten atteso tra 10 giorni. Dopo “Comeback Kid” ...

    “Amiamo i molti significati ...
    Se il buongiorno si vede dal mattino, beh, il 2019 sarà un anno magnifico per il guitar-pop. I canadesi Tallies mantengono quanto di buono ...
    I più visualizzati
    13 dicembre 2018

    Peter Murphy cacciato dal suo concerto a Stoccolma per aver tirato bottiglie contro il pubblico
    La notizia, svelata da un giornale svedese e ripresa dalle nostre parti dalla webzine musicale Nerds Attack lascia poco spazio alle interpretazioni: ieri Peter Murphy è stato cacciato dal locale dove era in corso il suo live per aver lanciato ...
    25 dicembre 2018

    I MIGLIORI 20 DISCHI ITALIANI DEL 2018
    #20) MECNA Blue Karaoke [Universal] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE Nel complesso mi sento di additare a B.K. la capacità di essere un disco notturno e allora per puro esercizio di stile parafraso Kafka, che si è fatta anche una certa e so che apprezzerete: Se ...

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2018 [ #50 / #26 ]
    I MIGLIORI 10 DISCHI DEL 2018 SECONDO I LETTORI DI INDIEFORBUNNIES: #10) Riccardo Sinigallia – Ciao Cuore (Sugar) #9) Spiritualized – And Nothing Hurt (Bella Union) #8) Lucy Dacus – Historian (Matador) #7) Any Other – Two, ...

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2018 [ #25 / #1 ]
    Guarda le posizioni dalla 50 alla 26 de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2018 #25) NU GUINEA Nuova Napoli [NG Records] Lucio Aquilina e Massimo Di Lena hanno dato vita a quello che è definito, indubbiamente, il disco italiano dell’anno a furor di ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     