DAVID BOWIE: IN ARRIVO UN NUOVO BOX-SET CON RARITA’ E DEMO DEL PERIODO “SPACE ODDITY”

Nel giorno del suo compleanno, oggi David Bowie avrebbe compiuto 72 anni, è stato annunciato un nuovo box set dedicata all’indimenticato artista britannico.
“Spying Through a Keyhole (Demos and Unreleased Songs)”, in uscita in primavera via Parlophone, contiene nove brani mai pubblicati prima risalenti al periodo nel quale fu composto “Space Oddity”. Due di questi sono proprio dei demo della title-track:
View this post on Instagram
PARLOPHONE SET TO RELEASE RARE BOWIE TRACKS – “…spying through a keyhole from the other room…” – On what would have been David Bowie’s 72nd birthday and with 2019 marking 50 years since David Bowie’s first hit, Space Oddity, we are excited to announce that Parlophone is set to release a 7" vinyl singles box set of nine rare recordings from the era during which Space Oddity was first conceived. The title: Spying Through A Keyhole, is a lyric taken from the previously unknown song: Love All Around. Go here for the full details: http://smarturl.it/BowieSTAK (Temp link on main page or visit DavidBowie.com news) – #BowieSTAK
Dopo “Five Years 1969-1973” (2015), “Who Can I Be Now” (2016), “A New Career In A New Town” (2017), e “Loving The Alien” (2018) “Spying Through a Keyhole”, titolo preso in prestito dal testo di uno dei brani in esso contenuto, è il quinto box-set pubblicato annualmente dalla Parlophone.