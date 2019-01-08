DAVID BOWIE: IN ARRIVO UN NUOVO BOX-SET CON RARITA’ E DEMO DEL PERIODO “SPACE ODDITY”

View this post on Instagram

PARLOPHONE SET TO RELEASE RARE BOWIE TRACKS – “…spying through a keyhole from the other room…” – On what would have been David Bowie’s 72nd birthday and with 2019 marking 50 years since David Bowie’s first hit, Space Oddity, we are excited to announce that Parlophone is set to release a 7" vinyl singles box set of nine rare recordings from the era during which Space Oddity was first conceived. The title: Spying Through A Keyhole, is a lyric taken from the previously unknown song: Love All Around. Go here for the full details: http://smarturl.it/BowieSTAK (Temp link on main page or visit DavidBowie.com news) – #BowieSTAK