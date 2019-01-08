WAYNE COYNE DEI FLAMING LIPS SI è SPOSATO ALL’INTERNO DI UNA BOLLA DI PLASTICA

View this post on Instagram

Flashback to the year 2003. You’re at your friend’s house instant messaging boys and listening to Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Flash forward to 2019 and you’re shooting the lead singers wedding and meeting @mileycyrus 😂 Life is weeeird y’all. Congrats to @katyweaver & @waynecoyne5! And thanks to my preggy gal assistant! 😘 PS. @plentymercantile is the coolest place evs.