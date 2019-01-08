 

WAYNE COYNE DEI FLAMING LIPS SI è SPOSATO ALL'INTERNO DI UNA BOLLA DI PLASTICA

 
Wayne Coyne frontman dei Flaming Lips è convolato a nozze con la sua storica fidanzata Katy Weaver lo scorso 5 gennaio nella città natale di Oklahoma City.

La coppia ha proclamato il fatidico si all’interno di una bolla di plastica simile a quella usata da Coyne per fluttuare sul pubblico durante i live dei Flaming Lips.

Ecco le foto della festa:

Yesssss!!!! This past Saturday ( January 5 2019❤️❤️🔱🔱❤️❤️) Miss Katy @katyweaver and I were married in a glorious rooftop ceremony on the roof at @plentymercantile in downtown OKC!!! Sorry for not posting about it ( the wedding ) but we were very very busy getting it all together and visiting with Freinds and family that had come from far away.. so.. We ( Katy n Me with baby boy on the way !!) enter into this new year as a new family❤️❤️🔱🔱❤️❤️!!! @stevendrozd @derek_levi_brown @scott_booker @mtekbot @rockworth @nicholas_ley @newfumes @neuhauspress @spacefacemusic @sachismo @dr.stevegoldberg @mugglinstagram @tannermariehull @alitrav @mileycyrus @ladymarchio_hair #flaminglips #waynecoyne #theflaminglips #flaminglipsfam #flamingliosfamily #ihavethegreatestlifethatcaneverbelivedandiamtheluckiesthumantoeverbeonearthmyfamilyisfirstmymusicissecondiamthird

A post shared by Wayne Coyne (@waynecoyne5) on

