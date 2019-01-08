WAYNE COYNE DEI FLAMING LIPS SI è SPOSATO ALL’INTERNO DI UNA BOLLA DI PLASTICA

Wayne Coyne frontman dei Flaming Lips è convolato a nozze con la sua storica fidanzata Katy Weaver lo scorso 5 gennaio nella città natale di Oklahoma City.
La coppia ha proclamato il fatidico si all’interno di una bolla di plastica simile a quella usata da Coyne per fluttuare sul pubblico durante i live dei Flaming Lips.
Ecco le foto della festa:
Flashback to the year 2003. You’re at your friend’s house instant messaging boys and listening to Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Flash forward to 2019 and you’re shooting the lead singers wedding and meeting @mileycyrus 😂 Life is weeeird y’all. Congrats to @katyweaver & @waynecoyne5! And thanks to my preggy gal assistant! 😘 PS. @plentymercantile is the coolest place evs.
Yesssss!!!! This past Saturday ( January 5 2019❤️❤️🔱🔱❤️❤️) Miss Katy @katyweaver and I were married in a glorious rooftop ceremony on the roof at @plentymercantile in downtown OKC!!! Sorry for not posting about it ( the wedding ) but we were very very busy getting it all together and visiting with Freinds and family that had come from far away.. so.. We ( Katy n Me with baby boy on the way !!) enter into this new year as a new family❤️❤️🔱🔱❤️❤️!!! @stevendrozd @derek_levi_brown @scott_booker @mtekbot @rockworth @nicholas_ley @newfumes @neuhauspress @spacefacemusic @sachismo @dr.stevegoldberg @mugglinstagram @tannermariehull @alitrav @mileycyrus @ladymarchio_hair #flaminglips #waynecoyne #theflaminglips #flaminglipsfam #flamingliosfamily #ihavethegreatestlifethatcaneverbelivedandiamtheluckiesthumantoeverbeonearthmyfamilyisfirstmymusicissecondiamthird