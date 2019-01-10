 

SECONDO ALBUM PER I PRIESTS AD APRILE. GUARDA IL VIDEO DELLA TITLE-TRACK “THE SEDUCTION OF KANSAS”

 
10 gennaio 2019
 

Dopo il convincente debutto, “Nothing Feels Like Natural” (2017), i Priests ritorneranno il prossimo 5 aprile con un nuovo LP, “The Seduction Of Kansas”, che sarà realizzato dalla Sister Polygon Records.

Per questo nuovo lavoro sulla lunga distanza di Washington, D.C. si è fatta aiutare dal noto produttore John Congleton (John Grant, Sharon Van Etten, Swans), mentre tra gli ospiti troviamo la loro bassista live Alexadra Tyson e il collaboratore di Marissa Nadler Janel Leppin.

Nella press-release il gruppo statunitense ha citato tra le sue ispirazioni sonore dischi come “Mezzanine” dei Massive Attack e “The Downward Spiral” dei Nine Inch Nails.

Il primo singolo è proprio la title-track, “The Seduction Of Kansas”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto.

“The Seduction Of Kansas” Tracklist:
1. Jesus’ Son
2. The Seduction Of Kansas
3. Youtube Sartre
4. I’m Clean
5. Ice Cream
6. Good Time Charlie
7. 68 Screen
8. Not Perceived
9. Control Freak
10. Carol
11. Interlude
12. Texas Instruments

