I KILLERS TORNANO IN PISTA CON IL NUOVO SINGOLO “LAND OF THE FREE” (IL VIDEO è CURATO DA SPIKE LEE)

E insomma anche i Killers ne hanno per Trump. Questo è quanto emerge dal loro ultimo brano.

“Land Of The Free” segna la prima uscita ufficiale della band di Brandon Flowers dopo l’ultimo album “Wonderful Wonderful” targato 2017. Il video del brano è stato curato dal famoso regista Spike Lee.

Penso stiamo vivendo un momento molto importante, e ora siamo arrivati al limite. Il brano nasce da questo sentimento”, ha detto lo stesso Brandon Flowers.

 

“Enough was enough.” Brand new music from @thekillers. #LandOfTheFree is @zanelowe’s #WorldRecord. Listen: 9AM LA 12PM NYC 5PM LDN #thekillers

