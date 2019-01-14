LCD SOUNDSYSTEM SVELANO I DETTAGLI DEL NUOVO LIVE ALBUM “ELECTRIC LADY SESSIONS”

Il prossimo 8 febbraio sarà pubblicato, via Columbia Records/DFA, “Electric Lady Sessions” nuovo disco live degli LCD Soundsystem registrato ai New York City studio.
L’album conterrà una cover degli Chic, “I Want Your Love”, degli Heaven 17, “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”, e degli Human League, “Seconds”, questa la tracklist:
Electric Lady Sessions:
01 Seconds (The Human League cover)
02 american dream
03 you wanted a hit
04 get innocuous
05 call the police
06 i used to
07 tonite
08 home
09 I Want Your Love (Chic cover)
10 emotional haircut
11 oh baby
12 (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang (Heaven 17 cover)
“Electric Lady Sessions” è stato registrato dopo il tour “American Dream” disco che ha segnato il ritorno di James Murphy e soci dopo circa 8 anni.