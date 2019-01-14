 

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM SVELANO I DETTAGLI DEL NUOVO LIVE ALBUM “ELECTRIC LADY SESSIONS”

 
Tags:
di
14 gennaio 2019
 

Il prossimo 8 febbraio sarà pubblicato, via Columbia Records/DFA, “Electric Lady Sessions” nuovo disco live degli LCD Soundsystem registrato ai New York City studio.

L’album conterrà una cover degli Chic, “I Want Your Love”, degli Heaven 17, “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”, e degli Human League, “Seconds”, questa la tracklist:

Electric Lady Sessions:
01 Seconds (The Human League cover)
02 american dream
03 you wanted a hit
04 get innocuous
05 call the police
06 i used to
07 tonite
08 home
09 I Want Your Love (Chic cover)
10 emotional haircut
11 oh baby
12 (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang (Heaven 17 cover)

“Electric Lady Sessions” è stato registrato dopo il tour “American Dream” disco che ha segnato il ritorno di James Murphy e soci dopo circa 8 anni.

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Panda Bear: guarda il video del ...
    Panda Bear condivide un nuovo estratto dal prossimo disco. “Token”, secondo singolo dopo “Dolphin”, esce ...

    The Who pubblicheranno il primo ...
    The Who sono tornati in studio per realizzare il successore di “Endless Wire” ultimo album pubblicato dalla band nel 2006. ...

    Ascolta “Maybe You’re The ...
    Sempre più vicino l’album di Japanese House: “Good At Falling” uscirà infatti a marzo e intanto arriva una nuova ...

    Robbie Williams ...
    Sembra senza fine la faida che contrappone Robbie Williams al leggendario chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page. I due sono da tempo ...

    Wildlife

    di Elvezio Sciallis (La Tela Nera) Ieri sera ho visto un film stupendo. Paul Dano, che probabilmente riconoscerete in quanto ha recitato in ...
    I più visualizzati
    25 dicembre 2018

    I MIGLIORI 20 DISCHI ITALIANI DEL 2018
    #20) MECNA Blue Karaoke [Universal] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE Nel complesso mi sento di additare a B.K. la capacità di essere un disco notturno e allora per puro esercizio di stile parafraso Kafka, che si è fatta anche una certa e so che apprezzerete: Se ...

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2018 [ #50 / #26 ]
    I MIGLIORI 10 DISCHI DEL 2018 SECONDO I LETTORI DI INDIEFORBUNNIES: #10) Riccardo Sinigallia – Ciao Cuore (Sugar) #9) Spiritualized – And Nothing Hurt (Bella Union) #8) Lucy Dacus – Historian (Matador) #7) Any Other – Two, ...

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2018 [ #25 / #1 ]
    Guarda le posizioni dalla 50 alla 26 de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2018 #25) NU GUINEA Nuova Napoli [NG Records] Lucio Aquilina e Massimo Di Lena hanno dato vita a quello che è definito, indubbiamente, il disco italiano dell’anno a furor di ...
    17 dicembre 2018

    TOP TEN ALBUM 2018 di Riccardo Cavrioli
    #10) LUCY DACUS Historian [Matador] Musicalmente è lirismo guitar-rock al femminile, capace di spaziare dal folk a distorsioni anni ’90 che ci mandano letteralmente in paradiso (il finale di “Night Shift” è roba che rimanda quasi ai Radiohead ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     