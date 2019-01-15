NUOVO EP PER I FLAT WORMS A FEBBRAIO. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “SHOUTING AT THE WALL”

Dopo aver pubblicato il loro omonimo primo album (leggi la recensione) solo pochi mesi fa, i Flatworms – ovvero Will Ivy (Dream Boys, Wet Illustrated) alla voce e chitarra, Tim Hellman al basso (Oh Sees, Sic Alps, Ty Segall) e Justin Sullivan alla batteria (The Babies, Kevin Morby) – hanno annunciato un nuovo EP, “Into The Iris”.

Il nuovo lavoro della band statunitense, che sarà realizzato il prossimo 8 febbraio via GOD? Records / Drag City, è stato registrato da Ty Segall nel suo home-studio.

Ad anticipare l’uscita, ecco il primo singolo “Shouting At The Wall”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“Into The Iris” EP Tracklist:

1. Surreal New year

2. Into The Iris

3. Plastic At Home

4. Shouting At The Wall

5. Scattered Palms

6. At The Citadel