NUOVO EP PER I FLAT WORMS A FEBBRAIO. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “SHOUTING AT THE WALL”

Dopo aver pubblicato il loro omonimo primo album (leggi la recensione) solo pochi mesi fa, i Flatworms – ovvero Will Ivy (Dream Boys, Wet Illustrated) alla voce e chitarra, Tim Hellman al basso (Oh Sees, Sic Alps, Ty Segall) e Justin Sullivan alla batteria (The Babies, Kevin Morby) – hanno annunciato un nuovo EP, “Into The Iris”.

Il nuovo lavoro della band statunitense, che sarà realizzato il prossimo 8 febbraio via GOD? Records / Drag City, è stato registrato da Ty Segall nel suo home-studio.

Ad anticipare l’uscita, ecco il primo singolo “Shouting At The Wall”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“Into The Iris” EP Tracklist:
1. Surreal New year
2. Into The Iris
3. Plastic At Home
4. Shouting At The Wall
5. Scattered Palms
6. At The Citadel

