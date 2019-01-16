ESCE IL 22 MARZO LA COMPILATION (4 CD) DEDICATA AGLI ANNI ’90 CURATA DA STEVE LAMACQ

Steve Lamacq è più di un nome, è più di un DJ, ormai è una vera e propria garanzia, anzi un’ istituzione. Conduttore di programmi radiofonici per BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 e BBC Radio 6 Music, nel 1992 fonda un’etichetta discografica con Alan James e Tony Smith, la Deceptive Records.

Dal 1993 al 1997 Lamacq ha presentato lo storico programma The Evening Session con Jo Whiley e poi da solo fino al dicembre 2002, quando il programma fu cancellato.

Il 22 marzo è attesa una “sua” compilation con i fiocchi, che presenterà ben 71 brani (diposti in un box da 4 CD): il titolo sarà “Lost Alternatives” e il filo conduttore sarà l’evoluzione del guitar-rock made in UK proprio negli anni ’90, con brani più o meno conosciuti e anche band decisamente non così famose.

Se volete già entrare nel clima ecco la tracklist:

Disc: 1

1. Ride – Chelsea Girl

2. The Charlatans – Indian Rope

3. Northside – Shall We Take A Trip?

4. Flowered Up – It’s On

5. New Fast Automatic Daffodils – Big

6. Slowdive – Catch The Breeze

7. Curve – Ten Little Girls

8. Kitchens Of Distinction – Prize

9. Pale Saints – Throwing Back The Apple

10. Family Cat – Place With A Name

11. Senseless Things – Is It Too Late?

12. Mega City Four – Words That Say

13. Teenage Fanclub – Everything Flows

14. Silverfish – Big Bad Baby Pig Squeal

15. Daisy Chainsaw – Love Your Money

16. Voodoo Queens – Supermodel Superficial

17. Cornershop – Waterlogged

Disc: 2

1. S*M*A*S*H – Real Surreal

2. These Animal Men – Speeed King

3. Blessed Ethel – Rat

4. Suede – The Drowners

5. The Auteurs – Showgirl

6. Elastica – Stutter

7. Sleeper – Alice In Vain

8. Tiny Monroe – VHF 855V

9. Whiteout – Starrclub

10. China Drum – Wuthering Heights

11. Snuff – Caught In Session

12. 60Ft Dolls – Happy Shopper

13. Salad – Drink The Elixir

14. Drugstore – Solitary Party Groover

15. Ash – Uncle Pat

16. Northern Uproar – Rollercoaster

17. Perfume – Lover

18. Mansun – Take It Easy Chicken

19. The Bluetones – Are You Blue Or Are You Blind?

Disc: 3

1. Bis – School Disco

2. Travis – All I Want To Do Is Rock

3. Catatonia – Sweet Catatonia

4. Marion – Violent Men

5. Audioweb – Sleeper

6. Rialto – Monday Morning 5:19

7. Tiger – Race

8. Strangelove – Greatest Show On Earth

9. Animals That Swim – Pink Carnations

10. Linoleum – Dissent

11. Scarfo – Alkaline

12. Kenickie – Come Out 2nite

13. Helen Love – Does Your Heart Go Boom

14. Jocasta – Go

15. Livingstone – Good Intentions

16. Geneva – No-One Speaks

17. Whipping Boy – When Were Young

18. Earl Brutus – Life’s Too Long

Disc: 4

1. Arab Strap – The First Big Weekend

2. Mogwai – New Paths To Helicon Part 1

3. Idlewild – Satan Polaroid

4. Symposium – The Answer To Why I Hate You

5. 3 Colours Red – This Is My Hollywood

6. The Delgados – Pull The Wires From The Wall

7. The Beta Band – Dry The Rain

8. The Hitchers – Strachan

9. Wubble U – Bit Like You

10. Ten Benson – The Claw

11. Clinic – I.P.C. Subeditors Dictate Our Youth

12. Cay – Better Than Myself

13. Cable – Freeze The Atlantic

14. Seafood – This Is Not An Exit

15. Llama Farmers – Paper Eyes

16. Ultrasound – Stay Young

17. Morgan – Miss Parker (The Dust Brothers Mix)