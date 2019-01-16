ESCE IL 22 MARZO LA COMPILATION (4 CD) DEDICATA AGLI ANNI ’90 CURATA DA STEVE LAMACQ

 

Steve Lamacq è più di un nome, è più di un DJ, ormai è una vera e propria garanzia, anzi un’ istituzione. Conduttore di programmi radiofonici per BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 e BBC Radio 6 Music, nel 1992 fonda un’etichetta discografica con Alan James e Tony Smith, la Deceptive Records.

Dal 1993 al 1997 Lamacq ha presentato lo storico programma The Evening Session con Jo Whiley e poi da solo fino al dicembre 2002, quando il programma fu cancellato.

Il 22 marzo è attesa una “sua” compilation con i fiocchi, che presenterà ben 71 brani (diposti in un box da 4 CD): il titolo sarà “Lost Alternatives” e il filo conduttore sarà l’evoluzione del guitar-rock made in UK proprio negli anni ’90, con brani più o meno conosciuti e anche band decisamente non così famose.

Se volete già entrare nel clima ecco la tracklist:

Disc: 1
1. Ride – Chelsea Girl
2. The Charlatans – Indian Rope
3. Northside – Shall We Take A Trip?
4. Flowered Up – It’s On
5. New Fast Automatic Daffodils – Big
6. Slowdive – Catch The Breeze
7. Curve – Ten Little Girls
8. Kitchens Of Distinction – Prize
9. Pale Saints – Throwing Back The Apple
10. Family Cat – Place With A Name
11. Senseless Things – Is It Too Late?
12. Mega City Four – Words That Say
13. Teenage Fanclub – Everything Flows
14. Silverfish – Big Bad Baby Pig Squeal
15. Daisy Chainsaw – Love Your Money
16. Voodoo Queens – Supermodel Superficial
17. Cornershop – Waterlogged

Disc: 2
1. S*M*A*S*H – Real Surreal
2. These Animal Men – Speeed King
3. Blessed Ethel – Rat
4. Suede – The Drowners
5. The Auteurs – Showgirl
6. Elastica – Stutter
7. Sleeper – Alice In Vain
8. Tiny Monroe – VHF 855V
9. Whiteout – Starrclub
10. China Drum – Wuthering Heights
11. Snuff – Caught In Session
12. 60Ft Dolls – Happy Shopper
13. Salad – Drink The Elixir
14. Drugstore – Solitary Party Groover
15. Ash – Uncle Pat
16. Northern Uproar – Rollercoaster
17. Perfume – Lover
18. Mansun – Take It Easy Chicken
19. The Bluetones – Are You Blue Or Are You Blind?

Disc: 3
1. Bis – School Disco
2. Travis – All I Want To Do Is Rock
3. Catatonia – Sweet Catatonia
4. Marion – Violent Men
5. Audioweb – Sleeper
6. Rialto – Monday Morning 5:19
7. Tiger – Race
8. Strangelove – Greatest Show On Earth
9. Animals That Swim – Pink Carnations
10. Linoleum – Dissent
11. Scarfo – Alkaline
12. Kenickie – Come Out 2nite
13. Helen Love – Does Your Heart Go Boom
14. Jocasta – Go
15. Livingstone – Good Intentions
16. Geneva – No-One Speaks
17. Whipping Boy – When Were Young
18. Earl Brutus – Life’s Too Long

Disc: 4
1. Arab Strap – The First Big Weekend
2. Mogwai – New Paths To Helicon Part 1
3. Idlewild – Satan Polaroid
4. Symposium – The Answer To Why I Hate You
5. 3 Colours Red – This Is My Hollywood
6. The Delgados – Pull The Wires From The Wall
7. The Beta Band – Dry The Rain
8. The Hitchers – Strachan
9. Wubble U – Bit Like You
10. Ten Benson – The Claw
11. Clinic – I.P.C. Subeditors Dictate Our Youth
12. Cay – Better Than Myself
13. Cable – Freeze The Atlantic
14. Seafood – This Is Not An Exit
15. Llama Farmers – Paper Eyes
16. Ultrasound – Stay Young
17. Morgan – Miss Parker (The Dust Brothers Mix)

