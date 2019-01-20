GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “THE GREAT PIXLEY TRAIN ROBBERY”, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI CASS MCCOMBS

Cass McCombs pubblicherà il suo nono album, “Tip Of The Sphere”, il prossimo 8 febbraio via Anti- Records.

Il disco, che arriva a due anni e mezzo di distanza dal precedente, “Mangy Love”, è stato registrato ai Figure 8 Studios di Brooklyn, New York e prodotto dallo stesso musicista californiano insieme a Dan Horne, che si è anche occupato del mixing.

In questi giorni, intanto, è arrivato un nuovo singolo, “The Great Pixley Train Robbery”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto.

“Tip Of The Sphere” Tracklist:

1. I Followed The River South To What

2. The Great Pixley Train Robbery

3. Estrella

4. Absentee

5. Real Life

6. Sleeping Volcanoes

7. Sidewalk Bop After Suicide

8. Prayer For Another Day

9. American Canyon Sutra

10. Tying Up Loose Ends

11. Rounder