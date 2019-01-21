THOM YORKE REALIZZA LA SUA PRIMA COMPOSIZIONE CLASSICA

“I’ll be there pretending I can read the music on the paper. Which I can’t.”

Thom Yorke ha annunciato i dettagli della sua prima composizione classica che verrà presentata con degli show a Londra, Parigi, Lione.

Il leader dei Radiohead ha ‘prestato’ la nuova “Don’t Fear The Light” alle duo di pianiste francesi Katia e Marielle Labèque con le quali si esibirà nei seguenti show in aprile:

7 – Philharmonie de Paris, Parigi

8 – Auditorium de Lyon, Lione

9 – Barbican Centre, Londra

good afternoon. i have written some new music for two pianos for Katia & Marielle Labeque. it will be performed in April, i’ll be there pretending i can read the music on the paper. which i can’t. i think it’s mostly sold out but here is the information🙏 https://t.co/5PXc1XOXu9

— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) January 18, 2019