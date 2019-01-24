A SORPRESA GLI WEEZER PUBBLICANO UN DISCO DI COVER

Mentre è già tutto pronto per il disco “The Black Album” atteso il 1 marzo, gli Weezer sorpredono un po’ tutti con “The Teal Album” (già ordinabile qui).

Un disco composto da 10 cover, dalla tanto agognata “Africa” dei Toto a “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” dei Tears For Fears, passando per Eurythmics, A-ha, Michael Jackson, Electric Light Orchestra e pure Black Sabbath.

Ecco la tracklist:

01. Africa (Toto)

02. Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Tears for Fears)

03. Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) (The Eurythmics)

04. Take On Me (a-ha)

05. Happy Together (The Turtles)

06. Paranoid (Black Sabbath)

07. Mr. Blue Sky (Electric Light Orchestra)

08. No Scrubs (TLC)

09. Billie Jean (Michael Jackson)

10. Stand By Me (Ben E. King)