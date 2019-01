Tracklist

1. Africa (Toto)

2. Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Tears for Fears)

3. Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) (The Eurythmics)

4. Take On Me (a-ha)

5. Happy Together (The Turtles)

6. Paranoid (Black Sabbath)

7. Mr. Blue Sky (Electric Light Orchestra)

8. No Scrubs (TLC)

9. Billie Jean (Michael Jackson)

10. Stand By Me (Ben E. King)