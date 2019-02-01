CHEMICAL BROTHERS: I DETTAGLI DEL NUOVO ALBUM (E IL NUOVO SINGOLO)

Nuovo singolo e dettagli più chiari dai Chemical Brothers di quello che sarà “No Geography”, il loro nuovo album che in questi mesi è stato anticipato da “Free Yourself” e “MAH”. Ora, mentre viene lanciato anche il brano “Got to Keep On”, ecco che arriva la data di uscita, 12 aprile, via Astralwerks.
Ecco la tracklist completa:
01. Eve Of Destruction
02. Bango
03. No Geography
04. Got To Keep On
05. Gravity Drops
06. The Universe Sent Me
07. We’ve Got To Try
08. Free Yourself
09. MAH
10. Catch Me I’m Falling