CHEMICAL BROTHERS: I DETTAGLI DEL NUOVO ALBUM (E IL NUOVO SINGOLO)

Nuovo singolo e dettagli più chiari dai Chemical Brothers di quello che sarà “No Geography”, il loro nuovo album che in questi mesi è stato anticipato da “Free Yourself” e “MAH”. Ora, mentre viene lanciato anche il brano “Got to Keep On”, ecco che arriva la data di uscita, 12 aprile, via Astralwerks.

Ecco la tracklist completa:

01. Eve Of Destruction

02. Bango

03. No Geography

04. Got To Keep On

05. Gravity Drops

06. The Universe Sent Me

07. We’ve Got To Try

08. Free Yourself

09. MAH

10. Catch Me I’m Falling