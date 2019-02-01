 

CHEMICAL BROTHERS: I DETTAGLI DEL NUOVO ALBUM (E IL NUOVO SINGOLO)

 
Tags:
di
1 febbraio 2019
 

Nuovo singolo e dettagli più chiari dai Chemical Brothers di quello che sarà “No Geography”, il loro nuovo album che in questi mesi è stato anticipato da “Free Yourself” e “MAH”. Ora, mentre viene lanciato anche il brano “Got to Keep On”, ecco che arriva la data di uscita, 12 aprile, via Astralwerks.

Ecco la tracklist completa:
01. Eve Of Destruction
02. Bango
03. No Geography
04. Got To Keep On
05. Gravity Drops
06. The Universe Sent Me
07. We’ve Got To Try
08. Free Yourself
09. MAH
10. Catch Me I’m Falling

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    The Weekender: ascolta gli album di ...
    Da qualche anno ormai il venerdì è il giorno della settimana consacrato alle uscite discografica. Quale migliore modo allora per ...

    “Siamo riemersi da anni in ...
    Boom! Il 2019 comincia, per quanto mi riguarda, con il botto, con il micidiale album “This Is Not The End”, la prima fatica del ...

    Vinci 2 biglietti meet & greet ...
    Vi regaliamo 4 biglietti (un nome vale 2 ingressi) per il live (+ la possibilità di assistere alla parte finale del soundcheck, incontrando ...

    Eddie Vedder a Firenze Rocks 2019 ...
    E’ EDDIE VEDDER l’attesissima superstar che salirà sul palco della Visarno Arena di FIRENZE ROCKS nella giornata di sabato 15 giugno. ...

    Herself – Rigel Playground

    Poco prima di Natale in mezzo al trambusto dei pacchetti e dei regali da incartare, mi arriva direttamente nella casetta postale di casa mia ...
    I più visualizzati
    18 gennaio 2019

    Dario Argento stronca il remake di “Suspiria”: “…ha tradito lo spirito dell’originale: c’è poca paura, non c’è musica”
    Intervenuto ai microfoni del programma radiofonico di Radio Rai 1 “Un Giorno da Pecora” Dario Argento ha commentato per la prima volta “Suspiria”, il remake del suo classico horror firmato Luca Guadagnino e uscito nelle sale ...
    4 gennaio 2019

    I 20 “Brand New” piu’ pregiati del 2018 (con lo sguardo gia’ al 2019)
    Se c’è una cosa di cui noi di IFB andiamo fieri è la nostra rubrica chiamata “Brand New”. Il nostro impegno nell’andare a scovare ottime band “minori” o con scarsa visibilità spesso viene riconosciuto dai nostri ...
    14 gennaio 2019

    Deerhunter – Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?
    di Daniele Cardarelli I Deerhunter tornano a dare forma e musica alle visioni di Bradford Cox, e lo fanno con il loro solito carico di raffinatezza, compostezza e un’impressionante varietà di sfumature da cogliere una dopo l’altra. Sospeso tra ...
    21 gennaio 2019

    The Twilight Sad – It Won/t Be Like This All The Time
    I The Twilight Sad tornano a quattro anni di distanza da “Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave”, album esaltato dalla critica musicale di tutto il mondo . Nel frattempo avevano avuto un notevole incremento della loro popolarità, ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     