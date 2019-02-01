IL NUOVO BIOPIC SU DAVID BOWIE NON PIACE AL FIGLIO: “NON AVRANNO LA MUSICA DI MIO PADRE”

Il regista britannico Gabriel Range sta preparando un nuovo biopic su David Bowie dal titolo “Stardust”.

Il film racconterà il primo viaggio negli States di Bowie, interpretato dall’attore e musicista di Johnny Flynn, esperienza che ispirò la nascita dell’iconico personaggio Ziggy Stardust.

Il progetto però a quanto pare non sembra incontrare i favori del figlio del Duca Bianco Duncan Jones che via twitter ha espresso tutte le sue perplessità:

Non sto dicendo che il film non si farà. Sono onesto, non lo so. Sto solo dicendo che questo film non avrà musica di mio padre e penso che questo cambi molto. Se volete vedere un biopic senza la sua musica o la benedizione della sua famiglia dipende da voi spettatori.

A Jones piuttosto piacerebbe vedere un film animato con protagonista il padre, un progetto collaborativo che secondo lui potrebbe coinvolgere Neil Gaiman e il regista del cartoon “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Peter Ramsey.

Im not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn't know.

Im saying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, thats up to the audience. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019

I think this journalist needs to do some investigative reporting. Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic… I would know. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019

If @neilhimself wanted to write something using dad's characters, and @pramsey342 and his team wanted to make it as an animated film, I would urge everyone on my end to pay attention and give the pitch serious consideration. 😉 https://t.co/WdpuL1o7z7 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019