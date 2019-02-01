 

IL NUOVO BIOPIC SU DAVID BOWIE NON PIACE AL FIGLIO: “NON AVRANNO LA MUSICA DI MIO PADRE”

 
Il regista britannico Gabriel Range sta preparando un nuovo biopic su David Bowie dal titolo “Stardust”.

Il film racconterà il primo viaggio negli States di Bowie, interpretato dall’attore e musicista di Johnny Flynn, esperienza che ispirò la nascita dell’iconico personaggio Ziggy Stardust.

Il progetto però a quanto pare non sembra incontrare i favori del figlio del Duca Bianco Duncan Jones che via twitter ha espresso tutte le sue perplessità:
Non sto dicendo che il film non si farà. Sono onesto, non lo so. Sto solo dicendo che questo film non avrà musica di mio padre e penso che questo cambi molto. Se volete vedere un biopic senza la sua musica o la benedizione della sua famiglia dipende da voi spettatori.

A Jones piuttosto piacerebbe vedere un film animato con protagonista il padre, un progetto collaborativo che secondo lui potrebbe coinvolgere Neil Gaiman e il regista del cartoon “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Peter Ramsey.

