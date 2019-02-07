 

SECONDO ALBUM DEI CHARLY BLISS A MAGGIO. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL SINGOLO “CAPACITY”

 
7 febbraio 2019
 

I Charly Bliss hanno annunciato il loro secondo LP, “Young Enough”: il seguito del convincente debutto “Guppy” (2017) sarà realizzato il prossimo 10 maggio via Barsuk Records.

Con l’aiuto del produttore Joe Chiccarelli (The Shins, The White Stripes), la band power-pop di Brooklyn, NY è riuscita a costruire un album che “celebra l’estrema e spedita crescita”.

Il primo singolo, “Capacity”, aggiunge synth dancey al loro sound, mostrando le intenzioni poppy del gruppo statunitense: qui sotto potete vedere il relativo video diretto da Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast).

Young Enough Tracklist:
1. Blown To Bits
2. Capacity
3. Under You
4. Camera
5. Fighting In The Dark
6. Young Enough
7. Bleach
8. Chatroom
9. Hurt Me
10. Hard to Believe
11. The Truth

