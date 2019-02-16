 

ASCOLTA "FOR REAL", UN BRANO INEDITO DI TOM PETTY

 
16 febbraio 2019
 

La seconda collezione postuma di Tom Petty, “The Best Of Everything”, uscirà il prossimo 1° marzo via Geffen Records.

Questa raccolta, che conterrà hit di tutta la lunghissima carriera del musicista statunitense, conterrà anche due canzoni inediti.

Oltre a una nuova versione della title-track, già condivisa nei mesi scorsi, ci sarà, infatti, anche un altro brano mai realizzato, “For Real”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“The Best Of Everything” Tracklist:
DISC 1
1. Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty
2. Mary Jane’s Last Dance – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
3. You Wreck Me – Tom Petty
4. I Won’t Back Down – Tom Petty
5. Saving Grace – Tom Petty
6. You Don’t Know How It Feels – Tom Petty
7. Don’t Do Me Like That – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
8. Listen To Her Heart – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
9. Breakdown – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
10. Walls (Circus) – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
11. The Waiting – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
12. Don’t Come Around Here No More – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
13. Southern Accents – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
14. Angel Dream (No. 2) – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
15. Dreamville – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
16. I Should Have Known It – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
17. Refugee – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
18. American Girl – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
19. The Best Of Everything (Alternate Version) – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers*

DISC 2
1. Wildflowers – Tom Petty
2. Learning To Fly – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
3. Here Comes My Girl – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
4. The Last DJ – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
5. I Need To Know – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
6. Scare Easy – Mudcrutch
7. You Got Lucky – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
8. Runnin’ Down A Dream – Tom Petty
9. American Dream Plan B – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
10. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (featuring Stevie Nicks) – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
11. Trailer – Mudcrutch
12. Into The Great Wide Open – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
13. Room At The Top – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
14. Square One – Tom Petty
15. Jammin’ Me – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
16. Even The Losers – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
17. Hungry No More – Mudcrutch
18. I Forgive It All – Mudcrutch
19. For Real – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

