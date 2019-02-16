ASCOLTA “FOR REAL”, UN BRANO INEDITO DI TOM PETTY

La seconda collezione postuma di Tom Petty, “The Best Of Everything”, uscirà il prossimo 1° marzo via Geffen Records.

Questa raccolta, che conterrà hit di tutta la lunghissima carriera del musicista statunitense, conterrà anche due canzoni inediti.

Oltre a una nuova versione della title-track, già condivisa nei mesi scorsi, ci sarà, infatti, anche un altro brano mai realizzato, “For Real”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“The Best Of Everything” Tracklist:

DISC 1

1. Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty

2. Mary Jane’s Last Dance – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

3. You Wreck Me – Tom Petty

4. I Won’t Back Down – Tom Petty

5. Saving Grace – Tom Petty

6. You Don’t Know How It Feels – Tom Petty

7. Don’t Do Me Like That – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

8. Listen To Her Heart – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

9. Breakdown – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

10. Walls (Circus) – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

11. The Waiting – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

12. Don’t Come Around Here No More – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

13. Southern Accents – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

14. Angel Dream (No. 2) – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

15. Dreamville – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

16. I Should Have Known It – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

17. Refugee – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

18. American Girl – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

19. The Best Of Everything (Alternate Version) – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers*

DISC 2

1. Wildflowers – Tom Petty

2. Learning To Fly – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

3. Here Comes My Girl – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

4. The Last DJ – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

5. I Need To Know – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

6. Scare Easy – Mudcrutch

7. You Got Lucky – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

8. Runnin’ Down A Dream – Tom Petty

9. American Dream Plan B – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

10. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (featuring Stevie Nicks) – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

11. Trailer – Mudcrutch

12. Into The Great Wide Open – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

13. Room At The Top – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

14. Square One – Tom Petty

15. Jammin’ Me – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

16. Even The Losers – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

17. Hungry No More – Mudcrutch

18. I Forgive It All – Mudcrutch

19. For Real – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers