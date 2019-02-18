NETFLIX CANCELLA “THE PUNISHER” E “JESSICA JONES”

Continua in casa Netflix il taglio delle serie dedicate a personaggi Marvel.
Dopo la cancellazione di “Luke Cage”, “Iron First”, “The Defenders” e “Daredevil” è ora putroppo il turno di “The Punisher” e “Jessica Jones”.
Per ‘il punitore’ non ci sarà quindi una terza stagione mentre per Jessica Jones sarà proprio il terzo capiolo a puntate della saga a chiudere le avventure dell’eroina interpretata dall’attrice Krysten Ritter.
View this post on Instagram
To all who have served. All who know loss. All who love and understand Frank and his pain. It has been an honor to walk in his boots. I’m endlessly grateful to the comic fans and the men and women of the Armed Services and law enforcement community who Frank means so much to. Thank you to the USMC and all the wonderful soldiers who trained me. Go Hard. Be safe.