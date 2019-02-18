 

NETFLIX CANCELLA “THE PUNISHER” E “JESSICA JONES”

 
Tags: , ,
di
18 febbraio 2019
 

Continua in casa Netflix il taglio delle serie dedicate a personaggi Marvel.

Dopo la cancellazione di “Luke Cage”, “Iron First”, “The Defenders” e “Daredevil” è ora putroppo il turno di “The Punisher” e “Jessica Jones”.

Per ‘il punitore’ non ci sarà quindi una terza stagione mentre per Jessica Jones sarà proprio il terzo capiolo a puntate della saga a chiudere le avventure dell’eroina interpretata dall’attrice Krysten Ritter.

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Il Wedding Album di John Lennon e ...
    Oggi in occasione del suo 86esimo compleanno Yoko Ono ha annunciato che il “Wedding Album”, disco pubblicato in coppia con John ...

    EP: Kros – Rough Romances

    Andiamo a scoprire il mondo sonoro di questi ragazzi bresciani che, nell’ EP “Rough Romances”, dimostrano, in realtà, di ...

    TRACK: Many Rooms – 99 Proofs

    Lo scorso anno Many Rooms ha pubblicato il suo ottimo primo LP, “There Is A Presence Here”, ma ora la musicista di stanza a ...

    Bob Mould: la Top 10 Brani

    Nuovo album per Bob Mould, che insieme a Grant Hart e Greg Norton ha rivoluzionato il mondo della musica anni ottanta con gli Hüsker Dü ed ...

    Guarda Car Seat Headrest suonare ...
    Dopo “Teens Of Denial”, che nel 2016 ci ha portato a conoscere meglio Car Seat Headrest, che fino ad allora aveva pubblicato ...
    I più visualizzati
    28 gennaio 2019

    Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow
    Dai primi sorprendenti ascolti, la sensazione che già a metà gennaio ci troviamo di fronte ad uno degli album destinato a rientrare in tutte le top ten di fine anno sembrerebbe decisamente fondata. Con il suo precedente album, datato 2014, “Are ...
    21 gennaio 2019

    The Twilight Sad – It Won/t Be Like This All The Time
    I The Twilight Sad tornano a quattro anni di distanza da “Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave”, album esaltato dalla critica musicale di tutto il mondo . Nel frattempo avevano avuto un notevole incremento della loro popolarità, ...
    25 gennaio 2019

    Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti – Sindacato dei Sogni
    “Sindacato dei Sogni” è un omaggio vivo e contemporaneo a un mondo musicale antico, arcadico ma forse troppo spesso idealizzato. La psichedelica ostinata e contraria voglia di fare un album molto “classic”, si cuce come un vestito su una ...
    31 gennaio 2019

    Wishlist: i 10 dischi piu’ attesi di febbraio 2019
    Ogni mese escono valanghe di dischi. Pure troppi a volte. Starci dietro non è facile, nemmeno per noi. Così sulla nostra personale agenda ne abbiamo selezionati, in anticipo, dieci che, forse, potrebbero (nel bene o nel male) colpirci. Magari ci ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     