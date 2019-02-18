 

PHOEBE BRIDGERS TORNA SULLE ACCUSE DI MOLESTIE NEI CONFRONTI DI RYAN ADAMS

 
Tags: ,
di
18 febbraio 2019
 

Phoebe Bridgers, cantautrice intervistata alcuni giorni fa del New York Times in un ormai celebre articolo che ha portato l’artista americano Ryan Adams al centro di pesanti accuse di molestie sessuali con tanto di indagine dell’FBI, ha per la prima volta commentato gli avvenimenti che l’hanno vista, suo malgrado, protagonista.

Sul suo profilo instagram la Bridgers scrive:
È stata una settimana strana, voglio dire un paio di cose. Ringrazio con tutto il mio cuore i miei amici, la mia band, mia madre. Mi hanno supportato e sostenuto. Mi hanno detto che quello che è successo è stato dannatamente sbagliato, e che avevo ragione a sentirmi strana. Non avrei potuto farlo senza di loro. Anche Ryan aveva la sua rete. Amici, cooleghi, persone con cui ha lavorato. Nessuno di loro lo riteneva responsabile. Gli hanno detto, parlandone o non, che quello che stava facendo andava bene. Lo hanno accettato. Non avrebbe potuto farlo senza di loro. Ragazzi, se il vostro amico si sta comportando male, chiamatelo. Se sono davvero vostri amici, vi ascolteranno. È così che tutto migliora.

View this post on Instagram

It’s been a weird week and I wanted to say a couple things. Thank you from my whole fucking heart to my friends, my bands, my mom. They all supported and validated me. They told me that what had happened was fucked up and wrong, and that I was right to feel weird about it. I couldn’t have done this without them. Ryan had a network too. Friends, bands, people he worked with. None of them held him accountable. They told him, by what they said or by what they didn’t, that what he was doing was okay. They validated him. He couldn’t have done this without them. Guys, if your friend is acting fucked up, call them out. If they’re actually your friend, they’ll listen. That’s the way this all gets better.

A post shared by Phoebe Bridgers (@_fake_nudes_) on

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Netflix cancella “The ...
    Continua in casa Netflix il taglio delle serie dedicate a personaggi Marvel. Dopo la cancellazione di “Luke Cage”, “Iron ...

    Il Wedding Album di John Lennon e ...
    Oggi in occasione del suo 86esimo compleanno Yoko Ono ha annunciato che il “Wedding Album”, disco pubblicato in coppia con John ...

    EP: Kros – Rough Romances

    Andiamo a scoprire il mondo sonoro di questi ragazzi bresciani che, nell’ EP “Rough Romances”, dimostrano, in realtà, di ...

    TRACK: Many Rooms – 99 Proofs

    Lo scorso anno Many Rooms ha pubblicato il suo ottimo primo LP, “There Is A Presence Here”, ma ora la musicista di stanza a ...

    Bob Mould: la Top 10 Brani

    Nuovo album per Bob Mould, che insieme a Grant Hart e Greg Norton ha rivoluzionato il mondo della musica anni ottanta con gli Hüsker Dü ed ...
    I più visualizzati
    28 gennaio 2019

    Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow
    Dai primi sorprendenti ascolti, la sensazione che già a metà gennaio ci troviamo di fronte ad uno degli album destinato a rientrare in tutte le top ten di fine anno sembrerebbe decisamente fondata. Con il suo precedente album, datato 2014, “Are ...
    21 gennaio 2019

    The Twilight Sad – It Won/t Be Like This All The Time
    I The Twilight Sad tornano a quattro anni di distanza da “Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave”, album esaltato dalla critica musicale di tutto il mondo . Nel frattempo avevano avuto un notevole incremento della loro popolarità, ...
    25 gennaio 2019

    Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti – Sindacato dei Sogni
    “Sindacato dei Sogni” è un omaggio vivo e contemporaneo a un mondo musicale antico, arcadico ma forse troppo spesso idealizzato. La psichedelica ostinata e contraria voglia di fare un album molto “classic”, si cuce come un vestito su una ...
    31 gennaio 2019

    Wishlist: i 10 dischi piu’ attesi di febbraio 2019
    Ogni mese escono valanghe di dischi. Pure troppi a volte. Starci dietro non è facile, nemmeno per noi. Così sulla nostra personale agenda ne abbiamo selezionati, in anticipo, dieci che, forse, potrebbero (nel bene o nel male) colpirci. Magari ci ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     