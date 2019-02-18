PHOEBE BRIDGERS TORNA SULLE ACCUSE DI MOLESTIE NEI CONFRONTI DI RYAN ADAMS

Phoebe Bridgers, cantautrice intervistata alcuni giorni fa del New York Times in un ormai celebre articolo che ha portato l’artista americano Ryan Adams al centro di pesanti accuse di molestie sessuali con tanto di indagine dell’FBI, ha per la prima volta commentato gli avvenimenti che l’hanno vista, suo malgrado, protagonista.
Sul suo profilo instagram la Bridgers scrive:
È stata una settimana strana, voglio dire un paio di cose. Ringrazio con tutto il mio cuore i miei amici, la mia band, mia madre. Mi hanno supportato e sostenuto. Mi hanno detto che quello che è successo è stato dannatamente sbagliato, e che avevo ragione a sentirmi strana. Non avrei potuto farlo senza di loro. Anche Ryan aveva la sua rete. Amici, cooleghi, persone con cui ha lavorato. Nessuno di loro lo riteneva responsabile. Gli hanno detto, parlandone o non, che quello che stava facendo andava bene. Lo hanno accettato. Non avrebbe potuto farlo senza di loro. Ragazzi, se il vostro amico si sta comportando male, chiamatelo. Se sono davvero vostri amici, vi ascolteranno. È così che tutto migliora.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been a weird week and I wanted to say a couple things. Thank you from my whole fucking heart to my friends, my bands, my mom. They all supported and validated me. They told me that what had happened was fucked up and wrong, and that I was right to feel weird about it. I couldn’t have done this without them. Ryan had a network too. Friends, bands, people he worked with. None of them held him accountable. They told him, by what they said or by what they didn’t, that what he was doing was okay. They validated him. He couldn’t have done this without them. Guys, if your friend is acting fucked up, call them out. If they’re actually your friend, they’ll listen. That’s the way this all gets better.