BIBIO ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO ALBUM “RIBBONS” IN USCITA IL 12 APRILE SU WARP

Bibio annuncia oggi il suo nuovo album “Ribbons”, in uscita il 12 aprile su Warp.
Dopo il suo progetto ambient Phantom Brickworks (leggi la recensione), Stephen Wilkinson ritorna sulle tracce del cantautorato strutturato esplorato precedentemente in “A Mineral Love” (leggi la recensione) del 2016.
“Ribbons” è caratterizzato da un fascino folcloristico e da un approccio acustico tipico della psichedelia dei ’60 e ’70, del soul e dell’ambient tra elettronica e field recording.
Ascolta l’estratto “Curls”:
“Ribbons” tracklist:
01. Beret Girl
02. The Art Of Living
03. Before
04. Curls
05. Ode To A Nuthatch
06. Watch The Flies
07. It’s Your Bones
08. You Couldn’t Even Hear The Birds Singing
09. Pretty Ribbons And Lovely Flowers
10. Erdaydidder-Erdiddar
11. Frankincense And Coal
12. Old Graffiti
13. Patchouli May
14. Valley Wulf
15. Quarters
16. Under A Lone Ash