 

BIBIO ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO ALBUM “RIBBONS” IN USCITA IL 12 APRILE SU WARP

 
Tags: ,
di
27 febbraio 2019
 

Bibio annuncia oggi il suo nuovo album “Ribbons”, in uscita il 12 aprile su Warp.

Dopo il suo progetto ambient Phantom Brickworks (leggi la recensione), Stephen Wilkinson ritorna sulle tracce del cantautorato strutturato esplorato precedentemente in “A Mineral Love” (leggi la recensione) del 2016.

“Ribbons” è caratterizzato da un fascino folcloristico e da un approccio acustico tipico della psichedelia dei ’60 e ’70, del soul e dell’ambient tra elettronica e field recording.

Ascolta l’estratto “Curls”:

“Ribbons” tracklist:
01. Beret Girl
02. The Art Of Living
03. Before
04. Curls
05. Ode To A Nuthatch
06. Watch The Flies
07. It’s Your Bones
08. You Couldn’t Even Hear The Birds Singing
09. Pretty Ribbons And Lovely Flowers
10. Erdaydidder-Erdiddar
11. Frankincense And Coal
12. Old Graffiti
13. Patchouli May
14. Valley Wulf
15. Quarters
16. Under A Lone Ash

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Bad Religion annunciano il nuovo ...
    I Bad Religion svelano tutti i dettagli di “Age of Unreason” diciassettesimo disco in studio della band californiana. Between ...

    Quinto album per Kevin Morby a fine ...
    Dopo il teaser pubblicato ieri, Kevin Morby ha annunciato oggi il suo quinto album, “Oh My God”, che uscirà il prossimo 26 ...

    “FLEURs” di Franco ...
    Universal Music Italia ristamperà “FLEURs” di Franco Battiato per celebrare i 20 anni del 21° disco del maestro pubblicato il ...

    Tom Walker in Italia a marzo e a ...
    Il prossimo 1° marzo arriverà il debutto sulla lunga distanza di Tom Walker, “What A Time To Be Alive”, che sarà realizzato ...

    Wishlist: i 10 dischi più attesi ...
    Ogni mese escono valanghe di dischi. Pure troppi a volte. Starci dietro non è facile, nemmeno per noi. Così sulla nostra personale agenda ...
    I più visualizzati
    25 febbraio 2019

    Oggi “Out To Lunch!” di Eric Dolphy compie 55 anni
    Tradizione, ricerca, innovazione. Sognante, folgorante, spiazzante. Flauto, Sax contralto, clarinetto basso. In una parola: Eric Dolphy. Musicista strordinario ed innovativo, con i piedi ben saldi nella tradizione jazzistica post-Be bop, ma in ...
    22 febbraio 2019

    Wilderness – I’m Not Here
    E se la next big thing dell’indie rock venisse dalla provincia di Frosinone? Nel momento in cui scrivo i Wilderness contano appena novantatré ascoltatori mensili su Spotify, ma qualcosa mi dice che i giorni di magra per questi quattro ragazzi del ...
    28 gennaio 2019

    Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow
    Dai primi sorprendenti ascolti, la sensazione che già a metà gennaio ci troviamo di fronte ad uno degli album destinato a rientrare in tutte le top ten di fine anno sembrerebbe decisamente fondata. Con il suo precedente album, datato 2014, “Are ...
    19 febbraio 2019

    I Cure suoneranno dal vivo per intero “Disintegration” per il suo 30° anniversario
    Quest’anno “Disintegration” compierà 30 anni, usciva il 2 maggio 1989, anniversario che Robert Smith e soci celebreranno con una serie di live nei quali suoneranno per intero l’album. Al momento questo prestigioso performing ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     