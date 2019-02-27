BIBIO ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO ALBUM “RIBBONS” IN USCITA IL 12 APRILE SU WARP

Bibio annuncia oggi il suo nuovo album “Ribbons”, in uscita il 12 aprile su Warp.

Dopo il suo progetto ambient Phantom Brickworks (leggi la recensione), Stephen Wilkinson ritorna sulle tracce del cantautorato strutturato esplorato precedentemente in “A Mineral Love” (leggi la recensione) del 2016.

“Ribbons” è caratterizzato da un fascino folcloristico e da un approccio acustico tipico della psichedelia dei ’60 e ’70, del soul e dell’ambient tra elettronica e field recording.

Ascolta l’estratto “Curls”:

“Ribbons” tracklist:

01. Beret Girl

02. The Art Of Living

03. Before

04. Curls

05. Ode To A Nuthatch

06. Watch The Flies

07. It’s Your Bones

08. You Couldn’t Even Hear The Birds Singing

09. Pretty Ribbons And Lovely Flowers

10. Erdaydidder-Erdiddar

11. Frankincense And Coal

12. Old Graffiti

13. Patchouli May

14. Valley Wulf

15. Quarters

16. Under A Lone Ash