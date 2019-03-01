E TORNANO I SEBADOH: ANNUNCIO ALBUM E SINGOLO, ASCOLTA “CELEBRATE THE VOID”

Si chiamerà “Act Surprised” il nuovo album dei Sebadoh, atteso il 24 maggio via Fire Records.
Il disco che arriva 6 anni dopo il precedente “Defend Yourself” (2013) è stato scritto e registrato in seguito al ritorno di Lou Barlow, bassista dei Dinosaur Jr e voce e chitarra dei Sebadoh, a Northampton, Massachusetts città nella quale il musicista si è ritrovato al fianco dei compagni di avventura Jason Loewenstein e Bob D’Amico.
Il primo assaggio è questa “Celebrate the void”…
“Act Surprised” tracklist:
01 “Phantom”
02 “Celebrate The Void”
03 “Follow The Breath”
04 “Medicate”
05 “See-Saw”
06 “Vacation”
07 “Stunned”
08 “Fool”
09 “Raging River”
10 “Sunshine”
11 “Act Surprised”
12 “Battery”
13 “Belief”
14 “Leap Year”
15 “Reykjavik”