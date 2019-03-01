GUARDA IL TRAILER DELLA DOCU-SERIE “TRANSMISSIONS” DEDICATA AI NEW ORDER

I New Order hanno condiviso il primo trailer di “TRANSMISSIONS” docu-serie dedicato al debut album della band “Movement”.

La serie racconterà la storia del primo disco del gruppo di Manchester realizzato l’anno dopo la fine dei Joy Division.

Guarda il trailer:

This is the story of Movement. Told by New Order.

Weekly episodes of TRANSMISSIONS will start on the band's YouTube channel from next Thursday (7th March). Subscribe now and turn notifications on. pic.twitter.com/KBRDYHz1NV

— New Order (@neworder) February 28, 2019