 

GUARDA EDDIE VEDDER SUONARE “MAYBE IT’S TIME” BRANO DELLA COLONNA SONORA DI “A STAR IS BORN”

 
Tags: , ,
di
4 marzo 2019
 

Ieri notte Eddie Vedder dal palco dell’Innings Festival a Tempe, Arizone, ha eseguito la cover di “Maybe It’s Time” brano scritto da Jason Isbell ed eseguito da Bradley Cooper nel film “A Star Is Born”.

Jason Isbell ha così commentato su twitter questa performance:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Ascolta una preview del brano che ...
    Gli Arcade Fire hanno registrato un nuovo brano per la colonna sonora di “Dumbo” nuovo film di Tim Burton atteso nelle sale ...

    Ascolta “Every Wave To Ever ...
    Gli American Football pubblicheranno il loro omonimo terzo LP il prossimo 22 marzo via Big Scary Monsters: registrato agli Ark Studios di ...

    “Sight Of You” è il ...
    Manca solo una settimana all’uscita del debutto sulla lunga distanza di Sigrid: la dolce ragazza norvegese pubblicherà, infatti, ...

    Nuovo album per Fabrizio Cammarata ...
    Il prossimo 29 marzo Fabrizio Cammarata pubblicherà un nuovo album, “Lights”, che sarà realizzato da 800A Records / Kartel ...

    Guarda il trailer della docu-serie ...
    I New Order hanno condiviso il primo trailer di “TRANSMISSIONS” docu-serie dedicato al debut album della band ...
    I più visualizzati
    25 febbraio 2019

    Oggi “Out To Lunch!” di Eric Dolphy compie 55 anni
    Tradizione, ricerca, innovazione. Sognante, folgorante, spiazzante. Flauto, Sax contralto, clarinetto basso. In una parola: Eric Dolphy. Musicista strordinario ed innovativo, con i piedi ben saldi nella tradizione jazzistica post-Be bop, ma in ...
    22 febbraio 2019

    Wilderness – I’m Not Here
    E se la next big thing dell’indie rock venisse dalla provincia di Frosinone? Nel momento in cui scrivo i Wilderness contano appena novantatré ascoltatori mensili su Spotify, ma qualcosa mi dice che i giorni di magra per questi quattro ragazzi del ...
    27 febbraio 2019

    The Cure: è morto l’ex batterista Andy Anderson
    Proprio la settimana scorsa, sul suo profilo Facebook, Andy Anderson aveva scritto che gli era stato diagnosticato un cancro in fase terminale allo stato 4 e che per lui non c’erano purtroppo più possibilità di tornare indietro. Oggi ...
    19 febbraio 2019

    I Cure suoneranno dal vivo per intero “Disintegration” per il suo 30° anniversario
    Quest’anno “Disintegration” compierà 30 anni, usciva il 2 maggio 1989, anniversario che Robert Smith e soci celebreranno con una serie di live nei quali suoneranno per intero l’album. Al momento questo prestigioso performing ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     