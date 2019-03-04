GUARDA EDDIE VEDDER SUONARE “MAYBE IT’S TIME” BRANO DELLA COLONNA SONORA DI “A STAR IS BORN”

Ieri notte Eddie Vedder dal palco dell’Innings Festival a Tempe, Arizone, ha eseguito la cover di “Maybe It’s Time” brano scritto da Jason Isbell ed eseguito da Bradley Cooper nel film “A Star Is Born”.

Jason Isbell ha così commentato su twitter questa performance:

Holy shit Eddie Vedder sang my Bradley Cooper song in his set tonight. That is by far the strangest sentence I’ve ever composed but it’s certainly a huge honor. I was 12 when “Ten” came out and by god I learned how to play every song on it.

— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 4, 2019